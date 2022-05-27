Anzeige
Freitag, 27.05.2022

WKN: A3CR9U ISIN: SE0015949847 Ticker-Symbol: TZBA 
Frankfurt
27.05.22
16:15 Uhr
7,520 Euro
+0,040
+0,53 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TETHYS OIL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TETHYS OIL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5307,65016:53
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2022 | 14:29
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for Tethys Oil AB (87/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Tethys Oil AB's annual general meeting, held on
18 May, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split with redemtion in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Jun 1, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 TETY           
Terms:                    Split with redemption: 2:1
Current ISIN:                SE0015949847       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 31, 2022       
New ISIN code:                SE0017859259       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 1, 2022        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.