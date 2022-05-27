Anzeige
Freitag, 27.05.2022
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 
27.05.22
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
27.05.2022 | 14:29
Klaipedos Nafta: Selection of candidates for members of the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta is announced

On 27 May, 2022 Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, announced a selection of candidates for members of the Supervisory Council of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company).

The selection is announced for three members of the Supervisory Council of the Company: one for an independent member of the Supervisory Council in the field of finance management and audit, one for an independent member of the Supervisory Council in the field of strategic planning and management and one civil servant member of the Supervisory Council.

The selection shall be performed according to the Description of Selection of Candidates for the Board of State or Municipal Enterprise and Candidates for Collegial Supervisory or Management Body Elected by the General Meeting of Shareholders of State or Municipal-Owned Company, approved by the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania No 631 of 17 June, 2015. After the selection procedures are performed, the Supervisory Council shall be elected by the Company's General Meeting of the Shareholders.

The notice regarding the selection of candidates for independent members of the Supervisory Council is announced on the website of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuaniahttps://enmin.lrv.lt/lt/naujienos/skelbiama-klaipedos-naftos-stebetoju-tarybos-nariu-atrankaand on the website of the Company https://www.kn.lt/naujienos/naujienos/skelbiama-kn-stebetoju-tarybos-nariu-atranka/5501.

Communication project manager Milda Ancevice
m.ancevice@kn.lt, +37069429855


