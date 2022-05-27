Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung am Freitag: Heute noch positionieren? Großer VORBOTE …
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Stuttgart
27.05.22
08:15 Uhr
0,280 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2022 | 15:05
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Klaipedos Nafta: Summary of AB Klaipedos nafta webinar

On the 27th of May 2022, AB Klaipedos nafta (KN) held an investor conference webinar where KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas commented KN Group's financial results for the three months of 2022.

Webinar recording is available online at: https://youtu.be/y1dr1N4gSPE

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2022_Q1 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f16a2048-564a-4260-b749-eda6721e4de2)

KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.