NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on May 25, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on May 30, 2022. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 4.821.671.974 shares Increase in share capital 7.916.665 shares Total share capital following the increase 4.829.588.639 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974