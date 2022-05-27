BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, May 27
TO: RNS
FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited
L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397
DATE:27 May 2022
Dividend Declaration
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)
BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited today announces a monthly property income distribution payment in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of 0.4 pence per share as detailed in the schedule below.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
|Ex-Dividend Date
Record Date
Pay Date
|9 June2022
10 June 2022
30 June 2022
All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051