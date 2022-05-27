Anzeige
Freitag, 27.05.2022
WKN: 570292 ISIN: SE0000353898 
Frankfurt
27.05.22
08:02 Uhr
0,138 Euro
+0,000
+0,15 %
GlobeNewswire
27.05.2022 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of MultiQ International Aktiebolag from Nasdaq Stockholm (88/22)

MultiQ International Aktiebolag has applied for its shares to be delisted from
Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in MultiQ International Aktiebolag from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Short name:   MULQ    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0000353898
----------------------------
Order book ID: 4359    
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be June 10, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
