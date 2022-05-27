Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of MultiQ International Aktiebolag from Nasdaq Stockholm (88/22)

MultiQ International Aktiebolag has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in MultiQ International Aktiebolag from Nasdaq Stockholm. Short name: MULQ ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0000353898 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 4359 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be June 10, 2022. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.