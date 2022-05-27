Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Bid procedure, 2022-06-03
|Bonds
|SWEDEN I/L BOND: 3113. SE0009548704. 2027-12-01
SWEDEN I/L BOND: 3114, SE0013748258, 2030-06-01
|Bid date
|2022-06-03
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|3113: 250 mln SEK +/-125 mln SEK
3114: 250 mln SEK +/-125 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|3113: 250 mln SEK per bid
3114: 250 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2022-06-08
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2022-05-27
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de