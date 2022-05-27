Lights On! Vivid Sydney's Dazzling Return to Harbour City

Sydney has exploded into a kaleidoscope of colour and technicolour brilliance tonight as the lights were turned on for Vivid Sydney 2022

SYDNEY, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Making a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus, Australia's largest event will bring together light artists, music makers and brilliant creatives over 23 days and nights, from 27 May to 18 June in celebration of Sydney's soul - the diversity, beauty, resilience, First Nations culture, and vibrant creative community.

For the first time in Vivid Sydney's 12-year history, the 'Lights On' moment has been preceded with First Light, a powerful acknowledgement and celebration of our First Nations culture, with a spectacular and memorable Welcome to Country ceremony and performance by more than 50 NAISDA dancers, choreographed by Deon Hastie under creative advisor Rhoda Roberts AO.

From firelight to spotlights, the 'Lights On' moment wowed with the Sydney Opera House Lighting of the Sails featuring the incredible new digital artwork, Yarrkalpa - Hunting Ground 2021. Created by Martu artists and creative technologists Curiious, with a soundtrack by Electric Fields & Martu artists, the visually striking and complex painting depicts the Parnngurr community and surrounding landscape and represents Indigenous cultures' intimate connection with the country. The Lighting of the Sails is complemented with Sharing the Same Life Essence by Indigenous artist Wayne Quilliam, projected onto all four of the Sydney Harbour Bridge pylons during First Light.

This year, the Festival is bigger and brighter than ever before, with 11 central business district (CBD) locations across Sydney, including Circular Quay, Sydney CBD, The Rocks, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, Darling Square, Central Station, The Good Line, Luna Park and Taronga Zoo transformed with illuminating installations and unforgettable performances. This year is the first time that Central Station and the Goods Line has been activated, extending the Light Walk for a continuous 8km.

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said Vivid Sydney was much more than just a captivating light, music and ideas festival.

"Vivid Sydney draws millions of visitors to the city in May and June and is such an important driver for the NSW tourism economy," Mr Ayres said.

"It's been a long wait since the lights went out on Vivid Sydney 2019 and this year's program is bigger, brighter and bolder, with over 200 events for visitors to enjoy. The largest festival in the Southern Hemisphere brings Sydney to life, and I encourage Sydneysiders and visitors from all around the country and the world to visit our dynamic city when it's at its creative best."

Festival Director, Gill Minervini said: "It has been such a privilege and honour to put together a program of this scale that is two years in the making. This year's program features a completely refreshed and revitalised program celebrating Sydney's soul, elevating our artists and creatives onto a world stage that will inspire and captivate audiences. Over the next 23 days and nights, visitors will be spoiled for choice, with the longest ever continuous Light Walk at 8km, hundreds of music events at intriguing locations across the city and thought-provoking talks from the world's most brilliant minds. Sydney shines during Vivid Sydney, and I cannot wait for everyone to experience it."

Vivid Sydney is the largest festival of light, music and ideas in the Southern Hemisphere and the largest event in Australia.

For more information and to purchase tickets to Vivid Sydney events, go to www.vividsydney.com.

About Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney is an annual celebration of creativity, innovation and technology, which transforms Sydney for 23 days and nights. Staged for its 12th year in 2022, Vivid Sydney fuses mesmerising art displays and 3D light projections with exhilarating live music performances and deep-dive discussions from some of the world's brightest minds, as well as the Sydney Opera House Lighting of the Sails. Vivid Sydney is owned, managed and produced by Destination NSW, the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency.

