Freitag, 27.05.2022
Sondermeldung am Freitag: Heute noch positionieren? Großer VORBOTE …
WKN: 870264 ISIN: CH0002497458 Ticker-Symbol: SUVN 
Lang & Schwarz
27.05.22
21:14 Uhr
2.364,00 Euro
+14,50
+0,62 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
PR Newswire
27.05.2022 | 20:52
ADO EBIKE: ADO ebike Laboratory has been certified as "QTL Laboratory" by SGS

HUIZHOU, China, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 27th, A DECE OASIS(ADO) ebike laboratory passed the internationally recognized organization SGS qualification as "QTL laboratory" certification! This is undoubtedly a breakthrough achievement and this is a new chapter for ADO right after the 1st anniversary ceremony.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.