CA Immo: With profitable sales of non-strategic properties and good progress in the implementation of the development pipeline, real estate company CA Immo's operating performance remained stable in the first quarter. The consolidated net profit of Euro 136.9 mn was 231% higher than the previous year's figure of Euro 41.4 mn. CA Immo recorded a 2.1% decrease in rental income to €62.2 m in the first quarter. This development is mainly related to the sale of non-strategic properties as part of the strategic capital rotation program. The decline in rental income due to disposals and slightly lower occupancy of investment properties totaling €3.0 m year-on-year was not fully offset by project completions in the course of 2021 (+Euro 1.1 m) and the purchase of Kasernenstrasse 67 in ...

