DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Sustainability

DKSH Joins the UN Global Compact



30.05.2022 / 07:00



Media release DKSH has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative, the largest corporate responsibility initiative in the world, further strengthening its commitment to sustainability. Zurich, May 30, 2022 - DKSH, the trusted partner for companies seeking to grow their businesses in Asia and beyond, has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.



Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks.



Antonio Hautle, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network Switzerland & Liechtenstein, said: "Companies who integrate the social, economic, and ecologic dimensions in their business model will be successful in the long term. We warmly welcome DKSH in our UN Global Compact Network Switzerland & Liechtenstein. We are looking forward to supporting DKSH's sustainability journey and making use of their knowledge and expertise to jointly bring forward the UN Agenda 2030 with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals."



Stefan P. Butz, CEO DKSH, commented: "We are proud to join thousands of other companies in taking responsible business action to create a better world. This is a strong demonstration of our belief that sustainability is about collaboration across industries and markets. As a participant of the UN Global Compact, we are committed to aligning our strategy and operations with ten universally accepted principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as taking actions in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals." About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Ngim Siew Lee

Manager, Group Sustainability

Phone +60 3 7882 8888

siew.lee.ngim@dksh.com Demet Biçer

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7117

demet.bicer@dksh.com

End of Media Release

