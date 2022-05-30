DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action/Sustainability
Media release
DKSH has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative, the largest corporate responsibility initiative in the world, further strengthening its commitment to sustainability.
Zurich, May 30, 2022 - DKSH, the trusted partner for companies seeking to grow their businesses in Asia and beyond, has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
Demet Biçer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1363503
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1363503 30.05.2022