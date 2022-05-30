

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec agreed to acquire 100% of the capital of Rigenerand Srl, a cell technology company, for 23 million euros.



Founded in 2009 as a spin-off of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Rigenerand is a pioneering company in the field of cGMP manufacturing of cell therapies. Rigenerand is based in Medolla, Italy, about 100 km south of Evotec's Campus Levi-Montalcini in Verona.



The production facility, called 'cell factory', comprises a series of fully equipped clean rooms for the manufacturing of complex cell-based therapies. In total, the site in Medolla close to Modena comprises 1,200 sqm of high-tech manufacturing space, with potential for significant further expansion.







