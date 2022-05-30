Proposal to change the name of the company

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that the annual general meeting of shareholders (the AGM) of the company is convened at 02.00 p.m. CEST on June 29, 2022, at the offices of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Strawinskylaan 10, 1077 XZ in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The annual accounts for the year ending December 31, 2021, and the report of the board of directors for 2021, the convocation to the AGM, the agenda and the explanatory notes to the agenda, the instructions and documents for participation and voting at the AGM are available on the company's website. These documents are also available at the company's offices at Max-Dohrn-Strasse 8-10, 10589 Berlin, Germany, for shareholders and persons entitled to attend the meeting who, upon request, will receive a copy free of charge.

One item on the agenda at the AGM will be voting on the proposal to change the company name to "TME Pharma N.V.".

Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON, noted: "The proposed change of the company name to TME Pharma is part of a planned strategic transition to reflect how our company has evolved, matured and sharpened its focus over the past several years. Our therapeutic assets targeting and modulating the tumor microenvironment have shown great potential in clinical development in difficult to treat cancers such as glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer, and our focus will remain on advancing approaches altering the TME. We proudly acknowledge NOXXON's scientific legacy built on its proprietary Spiegelmer platform, and we will continue our mission of bringing new cancer therapies to patients."

Under Dutch law and the company's Articles of Association, persons entitled to attend and to vote at the AGM are shareholders of the company (which for the purposes of this notice includes holders of a Dutch law right of usufruct) who (i) were registered as a shareholder in one of the administration records of the intermediaries that are (indirectly) participants in Euroclear France on June 01, 2022 (the Registration Date) after all debit and credit entries have been handled as per the Registration Date and (ii) have notified the company by 05.00 p.m. CEST on June 22, 2022, of their attendance in writing or electronically (contact details are available on the company's website).

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON's lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and in July 2021 the company announced its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. GLORIA, a trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy has delivered top-line data from all three dose-escalation cohorts showing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA has been expanded to assess the benefit of NOX-A12 with other treatment combinations, radiotherapy bevacizumab and radiotherapy pembrolizumab. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com.

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is NOXXON's dose-escalation, phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with irradiation in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 three additional arms combining NOX-A12 with: A. radiotherapy in patients with complete tumor resection; B. radiotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with incomplete tumor resection; and C. radiotherapy and pembrolizumab in patients with incomplete tumor resection.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is NOXXON's open-label two-arm phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

