Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Der Boden ist drin & Turnaround läuft! Von 100 % bis 400 % ist jetzt alles möglich!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885287 ISIN: GB0001738615 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.05.2022 | 08:04
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 27

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:30 May 2022

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 46p per share in respect of the period ended 31 March 2022.

Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 July 2022, the dividend will be paid on 15 July 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 June 2022. The ex-dividend date is 9 June 2022.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 378 0500

30 May 2022

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.