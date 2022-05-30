Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, May 27
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date:30 May 2022
Dividend Declaration
The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 46p per share in respect of the period ended 31 March 2022.
Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 July 2022, the dividend will be paid on 15 July 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 June 2022. The ex-dividend date is 9 June 2022.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0131 378 0500
30 May 2022
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de