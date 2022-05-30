Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:30 May 2022

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 46p per share in respect of the period ended 31 March 2022.

Subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 July 2022, the dividend will be paid on 15 July 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 June 2022. The ex-dividend date is 9 June 2022.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 378 0500

30 May 2022