Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 May 2022

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", the "Group" or the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 27 May 2022 of the purchase of shares in the Company by Mr Bernard Pryor, Non-Executive Director of Petra Diamonds Limited.

Mr Pryor, a Non-Executive Director and Chair of Petra's Health and Safety Committee, purchased 13,000 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each (the "Shares") in the Company on 27 May 2022 at an average price of 111.75 pence per Share. As a result of this trade, Mr Pryor now holds 13,000 Shares representing approximately 0.007% of the Company's issued share capital.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Bernard Pryor Reason for the notification Position/status Non-Executive Director Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Petra Diamonds Limited LEI 213800X4QZIAVSA12860 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.05p per share par value





BMG702782084 Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 111.75p 13,000 Aggregated information

13,000

£14,527.50 Date of the transaction 27 May 2022 Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London

Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Jill Sherratt

Patrick Pittaway

Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 230 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's US$336.7 million notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.