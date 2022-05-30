Anzeige
Montag, 30.05.2022
Der Boden ist drin & Turnaround läuft! Von 100 % bis 400 % ist jetzt alles möglich!
30.05.2022
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petra Diamonds Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 29

30 May 2022

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", the "Group" or the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 27 May 2022 of the purchase of shares in the Company by Mr Bernard Pryor, Non-Executive Director of Petra Diamonds Limited.

Mr Pryor, a Non-Executive Director and Chair of Petra's Health and Safety Committee, purchased 13,000 ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each (the "Shares") in the Company on 27 May 2022 at an average price of 111.75 pence per Share. As a result of this trade, Mr Pryor now holds 13,000 Shares representing approximately 0.007% of the Company's issued share capital.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
NameBernard Pryor
Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-Executive Director
Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
NamePetra Diamonds Limited
LEI213800X4QZIAVSA12860
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.05p per share par value


BMG702782084
Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
111.75p 13,000
Aggregated information
13,000
£14,527.50
Date of the transaction27 May 2022
Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

~ Ends ~

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London
Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203
investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Jill Sherratt
Patrick Pittaway
Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 230 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's US$336.7 million notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

© 2022 PR Newswire
