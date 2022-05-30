Next well in exploitation plan spud as production increases

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2022) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) ("Arrow" or the "Company") announces that the Rio Cravo Este-2 ("RCE-2") well was brought on production on May 23, 2022. The Company has also successfully spud the next well, RCS-1 (Rio Cravo Sur-1) on May 23rd in the Tapir Block of its Rio Cravo Este 2 area, located in the Llanos Basin of Colombia. In addition, Arrow announces the filing of its unaudited interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ). All dollar figures are in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

The second well on the Tapir Block, the RCE-2, well was brought on stream slowly on May 23rd. The well initially produced clean oil at high rates but has developed a water cut. The well is currently being managed at reduced rates of 1000 BOPD (500 net). This exceeds forecast pre-drill rates of 360 BOPD net and the water cut has stabilized at less than 20%. Consistent with good production practice, oil flow rates will be adjusted in a timely manner. The Company will produce oil rates around the current level over the intermediate term. The well is expected to payout in less than six months.

The RCS-1 well, was successfully spud on May 23rd and is currently drilling ahead at 1500 feet. RCS-1 is expected to reach Total Depth of 8700 feet on or about June 7th.The well is targeting 6 separate hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs. The Company expects the RCS-1 well to come in 20 feet higher at the Carbonera Formation C-7 level, the primary objective, than was experienced in the RCE-2 well. Drilling and casing of the well will be followed by completion and testing. Total testing time is dependent on the number of zones encountered but is expected to take approximately five days per zone.

The Company is proceeding with a full field development plan to be submitted to Colombian Regulators for approval. The development plan includes additional wells targeting the Carbonera C-7, the Middle Gacheta and the Lower Gacheta, all of which tested commercial rates in the RCE-2 Well. Existing 3-D seismic has been successfully reprocessed and interpreted and is supportive of an expeditious development program. The Company anticipates full field development will be internally funded by cash flow.

Marshall Abbott, CEO of Arrow, commented: "We are encouraged with the results of the RCE-2 well, which add materially to our production, reserves and cashflow. Building on this momentum, we have successfully spud the RCS-1 well, and look forward to providing the results of the zone testing once drilling is complete. We expect that this new well will further increase our production rates, producing additional positive cashflow and reserves for Arrow during an ongoing high commodity price environment."

Continued strong production rates from existing tied-in wells combined with additional and expected production from the RCE-2 well and RCS-1 wells support the Company's objective of achieving a production rate of 3,000 boe/d within 18 months of its AIM listing (October 2021).

2022 FIRST QUARTER INTERIM RESULTS

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Three months ended March

31, 2022



Three months ended March

31, 2021 Financial Highlights:











Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties

3,402,962



847,432

Funds flow from (used in) operations (1)

312,951



(371,107 ) Funds flow from (used in) operations per share (1)







Basic

0.00



(0.01 ) Diluted

0.00



(0.01 ) Net income (loss)

(5,431,865 )

(510,405 ) Net income (loss) per share







Basic

(0.03 )

(0.01 ) Diluted

(0.02 )

(0.01 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1)

562,284



(172,417 ) Weighted average shares outstanding







Basic

213,577,686



68,674,602

Diluted

250,941,120



68,674,602

Common shares end of period

213,814,643



68,674,602

Capital expenditures

725,665



97,330 Cash and cash equivalents

8,967,197



6,427,994

Current assets

11,538,944



10,145,687

Current liabilities

3,881,006



12,805,377

Working capital (deficit) (1)

7,657,938



(2,659,690 ) Long-term portion of restricted cash (2)

742,733



490,760

Total assets

39,914,240



27,684,920









Operational Highlights:







Natural gas and crude oil production, before royalties







Natural gas (Mcf/d)

4,221



383

Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)

6



4

Crude oil (bbl/d)

434



174

Total (boe/d)

1,144



242











Operating netbacks ($/boe) (1)







Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 0.73

$ 1.02

Crude oil ($/bbl) $ 48.94

$ 35.33

Total ($/boe) $ 20.16

$ 27.77

(1)Non-IFRS measures - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section within the first quarter 2022 MD&A

(2)Long term restricted cash not included in working capital

DISCUSSION OF OPERATING RESULTS

The Company's first quarter 2022 average corporate production increased by 61% to 1,144 boe/d, compared to the fourth quarter 2021 average production of 712 boe/d. This increase was largely attributable to the Canadian operation's tie-in of the West Pepper well in Alberta, Canada, which was brought on production in December 2021. Arrow's production on a quarterly basis is summarized below.

Average Production (boe/d) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Oso Pardo 121 123 137 20 - Ombu (Capella) 177 190 193 97 - Rio Cravo Este (Tapir) 136 142 151 147 174 Total Colombia 434 455 481 264 174 Fir, Alberta 73 82 94 67 68 Pepper, Alberta 636 181 - - - TOTAL 1,144 719 575 331 242

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company's average production mix consisted of crude oil and natural gas production in Colombia of 434 bbl/d (2021: 174 bbl/d) and 4,221 Mcf/d (2021: 383 Mcf/d), along with minor amounts of natural gas liquids from the Arrow's Canadian properties.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company successfully drilled the RCE-2 well, which was spud on April 2, 2022 and targeted a large, three-way fault bounded structure with multiple high-quality reservoir objectives on the Tapir Block in the Llanos Basin of Colombia. The well was drilled to a total measured depth of 9,600 feet and encountered six hydrocarbon bearing intervals totaling 90 net feet of oil pay.

DISCUSSION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

During Q1 2022 the Company continued to realize good oil and gas prices, as summarized below.

Average Benchmark and Realized Prices

Three months ended March 31



2022



2021



Change Benchmark Prices

















AECO ($/Mcf) $ 3.68

$ 2.30



60%

Brent ($/bbl) $ 97.90

$ 61.32



60%

West Texas Intermediate ($/bbl) $ 94.94

$ 58.13



63% Realized Prices











Natural gas, net of transportation ($/Mcf) $ 3.65

$ 3.02



21%

Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) $ 76.89

$ 49.62



55%

Crude oil, net of transportation ($/bbl) $ 73.87

$ 55.25



34%

Corporate average, net of transport ($/boe) $ 40.13

$ 45.36



-12%

(1)Non-IFRS measures - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section within the MD&A

The Company also continued to realize good operating netbacks, as summarized below.

Operating Netbacks





Three months ended

March 31



2022



2021

Natural Gas ($/Mcf)











Revenue, net of transportation expense $ 3.65

$ 3.02

Royalties

(0.79 )

(0.32 ) Operating expenses

(2.13 )

(1.68 ) Natural gas operating netback(1) $ 0.73

$ 1.02 Crude oil ($/bbl)







Revenue, net of transportation expense $ 73.87

$ 55.25

Royalties

(6.24 )

(8.19 ) Operating expenses

(18.69 )

(11.73 ) Crude oil operating netback(1) $ 48.94

$ 35.33 Corporate ($/boe)







Revenue, net of transportation expense $ 40.13

$ 45.36

Royalties

(5.22 )

(6.49 ) Operating expenses

(14.76 )

(11.11 ) Corporate operating netback(1) $ 20.16

$ 27.77

(1)Non-IFRS measure

Arrow experienced lower operating netbacks quarter-over-quarter, decreasing to $20.16/boe in the first quarter of 2022 from $27.35/boe in the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease is due to higher natural gas production but lower netbacks from natural gas, which resulted in lower revenues per boe of production sold.

The Company incurred in some capital expenditures during the first quarter of 2022 in connection with the drilling of the RCE-2 well. At the end of the quarter, Arrow had a positive working capital position of $7.6 million and a cash position of $8.9 million, which are expected to fund the Company's expenditure plan for the foreseeable future.

About Arrow Exploration Corp.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are underexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".

Glossary

Bbl/d: Barrels per day

$/Bbl: Dollars per barrel

Mcf/d: Thousand cubic feet of gas per day

$/Mcf: Dollars per thousand cubic feet of gas

Boe/d: Barrels of oil equivalent per day

$/Boe: Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent

Qualified Person's Statement

The technical information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Grant Carnie, senior non-executive director of Arrow Exploration Corp. Mr. Carnie is a member of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Engineers, holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Alberta and has over 35 years' experience in the oil and gas industry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125767