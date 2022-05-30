Anzeige
Montag, 30.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
WKN: 861837 ISIN: DK0010244508 Ticker-Symbol: DP4B 
Tradegate
30.05.22
09:51 Uhr
2.782,00 Euro
-50,00
-1,77 %
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 08:29
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 31 May 2022. 



ISIN          DK0010244425             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         A.P. Møller - Mærsk A         
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 10,468,215 shares (DKK 10,468,15,000) 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        133,779 shares (DKK 133,779,000)   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  10,334,436 shares (DKK 10,334,436,000)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1,000               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      MAERSK A               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3200                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN          DK0010244508            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         A.P. Møller - Mærsk B        
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 8,907,801 shares (DKK 8,907,801,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        535,076 shares (DKK 535,076,000)  
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  8,372,725 shares (DKK 8,372,725,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1,000              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      MAERSK B              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3201                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
