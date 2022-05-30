DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

30 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 75,000 EUR1.080 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.918 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.070 GBP0.909 GBP0.91402 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.07535

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,474,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3487 1.074 XDUB 08:51:15 00059165395TRLO0 277 1.074 XDUB 08:51:15 00059165394TRLO0 1901 1.074 XDUB 08:51:23 00059165410TRLO0 800 1.076 XDUB 09:03:33 00059166299TRLO0 1900 1.076 XDUB 09:03:33 00059166298TRLO0 2000 1.076 XDUB 09:03:33 00059166297TRLO0 2827 1.074 XDUB 09:11:23 00059166844TRLO0 1200 1.074 XDUB 09:11:23 00059166843TRLO0 1905 1.074 XDUB 09:11:23 00059166842TRLO0 4852 1.072 XDUB 09:16:30 00059167080TRLO0 8268 1.078 XDUB 09:36:11 00059168219TRLO0 2000 1.078 XDUB 09:41:53 00059168631TRLO0 6870 1.076 XDUB 10:06:23 00059170153TRLO0 1809 1.076 XDUB 11:27:07 00059173628TRLO0 3686 1.078 XDUB 11:36:00 00059174020TRLO0 7605 1.078 XDUB 11:36:00 00059174021TRLO0 4160 1.080 XDUB 11:36:00 00059174023TRLO0 2000 1.080 XDUB 11:36:00 00059174022TRLO0 486 1.078 XDUB 11:36:05 00059174030TRLO0 188 1.078 XDUB 11:36:05 00059174031TRLO0 281 1.078 XDUB 11:36:09 00059174034TRLO0 178 1.078 XDUB 11:36:13 00059174037TRLO0 3800 1.078 XDUB 11:36:15 00059174038TRLO0 616 1.078 XDUB 11:36:15 00059174039TRLO0 2222 1.078 XDUB 11:47:03 00059174474TRLO0 3014 1.078 XDUB 11:47:03 00059174473TRLO0 3081 1.078 XDUB 11:47:03 00059174472TRLO0 2000 1.078 XDUB 11:47:03 00059174471TRLO0 3516 1.070 XDUB 12:22:32 00059175952TRLO0 1881 1.070 XDUB 12:22:32 00059175951TRLO0 151 1.070 XDUB 12:22:32 00059175950TRLO0 583 1.070 XDUB 12:22:32 00059175949TRLO0 590 1.070 XDUB 12:22:32 00059175948TRLO0 5592 1.070 XDUB 12:57:59 00059177070TRLO0 5354 1.070 XDUB 13:01:03 00059177189TRLO0 1459 1.070 XDUB 13:01:03 00059177188TRLO0 2000 1.076 XDUB 13:58:24 00059179984TRLO0 5324 1.076 XDUB 13:58:33 00059180000TRLO0 2000 1.076 XDUB 13:58:33 00059179999TRLO0 3102 1.076 XDUB 13:58:40 00059180005TRLO0 2975 1.080 XDUB 14:17:08 00059181069TRLO0 2126 1.080 XDUB 14:37:08 00059182774TRLO0 4144 1.080 XDUB 14:37:08 00059182776TRLO0 415 1.080 XDUB 14:37:08 00059182775TRLO0 1282 1.078 XDUB 14:52:10 00059184383TRLO0 4867 1.078 XDUB 14:52:10 00059184382TRLO0 5004 1.078 XDUB 14:52:10 00059184381TRLO0 1180 1.078 XDUB 14:52:10 00059184380TRLO0 1620 1.078 XDUB 14:54:17 00059184542TRLO0 3104 1.078 XDUB 14:54:17 00059184541TRLO0 3949 1.078 XDUB 14:54:43 00059184594TRLO0 782 1.078 XDUB 14:54:43 00059184593TRLO0 2000 1.076 XDUB 15:08:16 00059185857TRLO0 3305 1.076 XDUB 15:08:43 00059185877TRLO0 554 1.076 XDUB 15:15:43 00059186386TRLO0 790 1.076 XDUB 15:15:43 00059186385TRLO0 500 1.074 XDUB 15:21:56 00059186848TRLO0 6227 1.074 XDUB 15:33:56 00059187585TRLO0 2000 1.074 XDUB 15:34:56 00059187681TRLO0 1072 1.074 XDUB 15:34:56 00059187680TRLO0 6191 1.070 XDUB 15:36:17 00059187803TRLO0 2000 1.070 XDUB 16:04:20 00059189658TRLO0 1651 1.070 XDUB 16:05:41 00059189781TRLO0 5164 1.070 XDUB 16:20:53 00059191265TRLO0 1584 1.072 XDUB 16:20:54 00059191275TRLO0 972 1.072 XDUB 16:20:54 00059191274TRLO0 1740 1.072 XDUB 16:20:54 00059191276TRLO0 653 1.072 XDUB 16:20:59 00059191279TRLO0 2184 1.072 XDUB 16:20:59 00059191280TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 412 91.40 XLON 08:50:03 00059165299TRLO0 2992 91.50 XLON 08:53:13 00059165555TRLO0 2500 91.60 XLON 08:54:08 00059165661TRLO0 464 91.60 XLON 08:58:23 00059165968TRLO0 2500 91.60 XLON 08:58:23 00059165967TRLO0 2899 91.50 XLON 09:03:22 00059166293TRLO0 2500 91.60 XLON 09:03:22 00059166294TRLO0 1569 91.80 XLON 09:55:10 00059169364TRLO0 1570 91.80 XLON 09:55:10 00059169363TRLO0 2226 91.50 XLON 10:19:59 00059170822TRLO0 1015 91.50 XLON 10:19:59 00059170821TRLO0 2500 91.60 XLON 10:19:59 00059170823TRLO0 2347 91.70 XLON 10:19:59 00059170824TRLO0 2793 91.70 XLON 11:39:16 00059174111TRLO0 200 91.70 XLON 11:39:16 00059174110TRLO0 3983 91.40 XLON 12:05:12 00059175370TRLO0 2500 90.90 XLON 12:57:59 00059177069TRLO0 785 90.90 XLON 13:20:57 00059177760TRLO0 2538 90.90 XLON 13:20:57 00059177761TRLO0 460 91.30 XLON 13:56:06 00059179857TRLO0 2897 91.30 XLON 13:56:06 00059179858TRLO0 3327 91.60 XLON 14:26:58 00059181637TRLO0 4751 91.60 XLON 14:27:12 00059181655TRLO0 3354 91.50 XLON 14:44:42 00059183517TRLO0 136 91.50 XLON 15:02:53 00059185409TRLO0 3166 91.50 XLON 15:02:53 00059185408TRLO0 2500 91.50 XLON 15:08:16 00059185856TRLO0 658 91.40 XLON 15:33:56 00059187584TRLO0 3833 91.20 XLON 15:35:27 00059187702TRLO0 1072 91.00 XLON 15:48:52 00059188520TRLO0 219 90.90 XLON 15:49:24 00059188551TRLO0 1459 90.90 XLON 15:50:53 00059188652TRLO0 1250 90.90 XLON 15:50:53 00059188651TRLO0 239 90.90 XLON 16:18:49 00059190992TRLO0 80 91.10 XLON 16:20:54 00059191266TRLO0 1740 91.10 XLON 16:20:54 00059191269TRLO0 200 91.10 XLON 16:20:54 00059191268TRLO0 480 91.10 XLON 16:20:54 00059191267TRLO0 1750 91.10 XLON 16:20:54 00059191270TRLO0 571 91.10 XLON 16:20:54 00059191271TRLO0 529 91.10 XLON 16:20:54 00059191272TRLO0 2036 91.10 XLON 16:20:54 00059191273TRLO0

