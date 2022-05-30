Anzeige
Montag, 30.05.2022

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
30.05.22
08:03 Uhr
1,066 Euro
+0,010
+0,95 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0701,09609:49
Dow Jones News
30.05.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 27 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     75,000 
                            EUR1.080 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.918 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.070     GBP0.909 
 
                                    GBP0.91402 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.07535

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,474,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3487       1.074         XDUB      08:51:15      00059165395TRLO0 
277       1.074         XDUB      08:51:15      00059165394TRLO0 
1901       1.074         XDUB      08:51:23      00059165410TRLO0 
800       1.076         XDUB      09:03:33      00059166299TRLO0 
1900       1.076         XDUB      09:03:33      00059166298TRLO0 
2000       1.076         XDUB      09:03:33      00059166297TRLO0 
2827       1.074         XDUB      09:11:23      00059166844TRLO0 
1200       1.074         XDUB      09:11:23      00059166843TRLO0 
1905       1.074         XDUB      09:11:23      00059166842TRLO0 
4852       1.072         XDUB      09:16:30      00059167080TRLO0 
8268       1.078         XDUB      09:36:11      00059168219TRLO0 
2000       1.078         XDUB      09:41:53      00059168631TRLO0 
6870       1.076         XDUB      10:06:23      00059170153TRLO0 
1809       1.076         XDUB      11:27:07      00059173628TRLO0 
3686       1.078         XDUB      11:36:00      00059174020TRLO0 
7605       1.078         XDUB      11:36:00      00059174021TRLO0 
4160       1.080         XDUB      11:36:00      00059174023TRLO0 
2000       1.080         XDUB      11:36:00      00059174022TRLO0 
486       1.078         XDUB      11:36:05      00059174030TRLO0 
188       1.078         XDUB      11:36:05      00059174031TRLO0 
281       1.078         XDUB      11:36:09      00059174034TRLO0 
178       1.078         XDUB      11:36:13      00059174037TRLO0 
3800       1.078         XDUB      11:36:15      00059174038TRLO0 
616       1.078         XDUB      11:36:15      00059174039TRLO0 
2222       1.078         XDUB      11:47:03      00059174474TRLO0 
3014       1.078         XDUB      11:47:03      00059174473TRLO0 
3081       1.078         XDUB      11:47:03      00059174472TRLO0 
2000       1.078         XDUB      11:47:03      00059174471TRLO0 
3516       1.070         XDUB      12:22:32      00059175952TRLO0 
1881       1.070         XDUB      12:22:32      00059175951TRLO0 
151       1.070         XDUB      12:22:32      00059175950TRLO0 
583       1.070         XDUB      12:22:32      00059175949TRLO0 
590       1.070         XDUB      12:22:32      00059175948TRLO0 
5592       1.070         XDUB      12:57:59      00059177070TRLO0 
5354       1.070         XDUB      13:01:03      00059177189TRLO0 
1459       1.070         XDUB      13:01:03      00059177188TRLO0 
2000       1.076         XDUB      13:58:24      00059179984TRLO0 
5324       1.076         XDUB      13:58:33      00059180000TRLO0 
2000       1.076         XDUB      13:58:33      00059179999TRLO0 
3102       1.076         XDUB      13:58:40      00059180005TRLO0 
2975       1.080         XDUB      14:17:08      00059181069TRLO0 
2126       1.080         XDUB      14:37:08      00059182774TRLO0 
4144       1.080         XDUB      14:37:08      00059182776TRLO0 
415       1.080         XDUB      14:37:08      00059182775TRLO0 
1282       1.078         XDUB      14:52:10      00059184383TRLO0 
4867       1.078         XDUB      14:52:10      00059184382TRLO0 
5004       1.078         XDUB      14:52:10      00059184381TRLO0 
1180       1.078         XDUB      14:52:10      00059184380TRLO0 
1620       1.078         XDUB      14:54:17      00059184542TRLO0 
3104       1.078         XDUB      14:54:17      00059184541TRLO0 
3949       1.078         XDUB      14:54:43      00059184594TRLO0 
782       1.078         XDUB      14:54:43      00059184593TRLO0 
2000       1.076         XDUB      15:08:16      00059185857TRLO0 
3305       1.076         XDUB      15:08:43      00059185877TRLO0 
554       1.076         XDUB      15:15:43      00059186386TRLO0 
790       1.076         XDUB      15:15:43      00059186385TRLO0 
500       1.074         XDUB      15:21:56      00059186848TRLO0 
6227       1.074         XDUB      15:33:56      00059187585TRLO0 
2000       1.074         XDUB      15:34:56      00059187681TRLO0 
1072       1.074         XDUB      15:34:56      00059187680TRLO0 
6191       1.070         XDUB      15:36:17      00059187803TRLO0 
2000       1.070         XDUB      16:04:20      00059189658TRLO0 
1651       1.070         XDUB      16:05:41      00059189781TRLO0 
5164       1.070         XDUB      16:20:53      00059191265TRLO0 
1584       1.072         XDUB      16:20:54      00059191275TRLO0 
972       1.072         XDUB      16:20:54      00059191274TRLO0 
1740       1.072         XDUB      16:20:54      00059191276TRLO0 
653       1.072         XDUB      16:20:59      00059191279TRLO0 
2184       1.072         XDUB      16:20:59      00059191280TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
412       91.40         XLON      08:50:03      00059165299TRLO0 
2992       91.50         XLON      08:53:13      00059165555TRLO0 
2500       91.60         XLON      08:54:08      00059165661TRLO0 
464       91.60         XLON      08:58:23      00059165968TRLO0 
2500       91.60         XLON      08:58:23      00059165967TRLO0 
2899       91.50         XLON      09:03:22      00059166293TRLO0 
2500       91.60         XLON      09:03:22      00059166294TRLO0 
1569       91.80         XLON      09:55:10      00059169364TRLO0 
1570       91.80         XLON      09:55:10      00059169363TRLO0 
2226       91.50         XLON      10:19:59      00059170822TRLO0 
1015       91.50         XLON      10:19:59      00059170821TRLO0 
2500       91.60         XLON      10:19:59      00059170823TRLO0 
2347       91.70         XLON      10:19:59      00059170824TRLO0 
2793       91.70         XLON      11:39:16      00059174111TRLO0 
200       91.70         XLON      11:39:16      00059174110TRLO0 
3983       91.40         XLON      12:05:12      00059175370TRLO0 
2500       90.90         XLON      12:57:59      00059177069TRLO0 
785       90.90         XLON      13:20:57      00059177760TRLO0 
2538       90.90         XLON      13:20:57      00059177761TRLO0 
460       91.30         XLON      13:56:06      00059179857TRLO0 
2897       91.30         XLON      13:56:06      00059179858TRLO0 
3327       91.60         XLON      14:26:58      00059181637TRLO0 
4751       91.60         XLON      14:27:12      00059181655TRLO0 
3354       91.50         XLON      14:44:42      00059183517TRLO0 
136       91.50         XLON      15:02:53      00059185409TRLO0 
3166       91.50         XLON      15:02:53      00059185408TRLO0 
2500       91.50         XLON      15:08:16      00059185856TRLO0 
658       91.40         XLON      15:33:56      00059187584TRLO0 
3833       91.20         XLON      15:35:27      00059187702TRLO0 
1072       91.00         XLON      15:48:52      00059188520TRLO0 
219       90.90         XLON      15:49:24      00059188551TRLO0 
1459       90.90         XLON      15:50:53      00059188652TRLO0 
1250       90.90         XLON      15:50:53      00059188651TRLO0 
239       90.90         XLON      16:18:49      00059190992TRLO0 
80        91.10         XLON      16:20:54      00059191266TRLO0 
1740       91.10         XLON      16:20:54      00059191269TRLO0 
200       91.10         XLON      16:20:54      00059191268TRLO0 
480       91.10         XLON      16:20:54      00059191267TRLO0 
1750       91.10         XLON      16:20:54      00059191270TRLO0 
571       91.10         XLON      16:20:54      00059191271TRLO0 
529       91.10         XLON      16:20:54      00059191272TRLO0 
2036       91.10         XLON      16:20:54      00059191273TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  164759 
EQS News ID:  1363439 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363439&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
