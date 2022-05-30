US-based Borrego said it will spin off and sell its development unit to ECP, along with its project pipeline of 8.4 GW solar and 6.4 GW/25 GWh of energy storage.From pv magazine USA Borrego has revealed that it will spin off and sell its PV development business to ECP, an energy-focused investor with an almost two decades of experience in the electricity, renewable and sustainable solutions sector. The sale includes Borrego's project pipeline, which features 8.4 GW of solar and 6.4 GW/25 GWh of energy storage. ECP will own the development business as a new, separate entity. The current development ...

