ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft's Board of Directors Recommends Record-High Dividends for 2021

Rosneft's Board of Directors Recommends Record-High Dividends for 2021

The issues related to the holding of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2021 were considered at the regular meeting of Rosneft's Board of Directors on May 25, 2022.

Rosneft's Board of Directors recommended that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders should resolve to pay dividends in the amount of 23 rubles 63 kopecks per one ordinary share of the Company, which will enable 50% of the Company's IFRS net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to be allocated to dividends, and should set July 11, 2022 as the date on which the persons entitled to receive dividends shall be determined.

Taking into account the payment of dividends for the first half of 2021, the total dividend per share for 2021 will amount to 41 rubles 66 kopecks, and the total amount of funds to pay dividends will be 441.5 bln rubles, which corresponds to 50% of IFRS net income attributable to Rosneft shareholders.

The Board of Directors also decided to convene the Annual General Meeting of Rosneft Shareholders and hold it by absentee voting on June 30, 2022. The record date for the list of persons entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting of Rosneft shareholders shall be June 5, 2022 (close of business).

The Company's Board of Directors approved the following agenda for the AGM:

1) Approval of the Company's annual report.

2) Approval of the annual accounting (financial) statements of the Company.

3) Approval of the Company's profit allocation based on the 2021 results.

4) On the amount, dates and form of payment of dividends based on the 2021 results.

5) On the remuneration and reimbursement of expenses to the members of the Company's Board of Directors.

6) On the remuneration and reimbursement of expenses to the members of the Company's Audit Commission.

7) Election of the members of the Company's Board of Directors.

8) Election of the members of the Company's Audit Commission.

9) Approval of the auditor of the Company.

