REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Notice of Annual General Meeting

May 30, 2022: Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of REC Silicon ASA (REC) will be held as a digital meeting on June 22, 2022, at 9.00 am CET.

Please find attached Notice of the General Meeting and the REC Silicon Remuneration report for 2021.

All documents are available at https://www.recsilicon.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Douglas J. Moore, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 509 989 0749

Email: douglas.moore@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

