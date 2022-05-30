Anzeige
Montag, 30.05.2022

WKN: A14R8E ISIN: DK0060634707 Ticker-Symbol: 0R1 
Tradegate
27.05.22
12:15 Uhr
81,20 Euro
-0,58
-0,71 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 10:29
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Royal Unibrew A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Royal Unibrew has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 31 May 2022
in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0060634707            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Royal Unibrew           
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 48,800,000 shares (DKK 97,600,000) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,400,000 shares (DKK 2,800,000)  
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  50,200,000 shares (DKK 100,400,000)
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 759              
----------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:     2 kr.               
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RBREW               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3273                
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
