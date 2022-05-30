Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Royal Unibrew A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Royal Unibrew has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 31 May 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060634707 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Royal Unibrew ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 48,800,000 shares (DKK 97,600,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,400,000 shares (DKK 2,800,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 50,200,000 shares (DKK 100,400,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 759 ---------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: 2 kr. ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RBREW ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3273 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66