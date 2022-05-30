Bitdeer has been selected as a winner of the Leader award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

SourceForge, the world's largest software review and comparison website, today announced that Bitdeer has been awarded as a Spring 2022 Leader in the filed of crypto mining services. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with outstanding user reviews that puts them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

"We're happy to announce this year's remarkable Spring 2022 Leaders" said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "Bitdeer showed that they're beloved by their users, are evidenced by the large quantity of outstanding user reviews."

To win the Spring 2022 Leader award, candidates had to receive highly-rated user reviews that placed their product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge. To win this demonstrates the quality of service which Bitdeer delivers to its customers. Being recognized as a leader in the cryptocurrency mining field speaks volumes of the ability of the Bitdeer team and the relationships they have formed with their users. This has truly solidified them as the world's leading digital asset mining service provider.

Since its establishment, Bitdeer has gone from strength to strength earning rave reviews from users on a number of different platforms by trying to overhaul the crypto mining experience for everyone.

About Bitdeer

Bitdeer is the world's leading provider of digital asset mining services. Founded by Jihan Wu in 2018, it is headquartered in Singapore. Since establishment, Bitdeer has committed to providing a full range of reliable miner sharing services, compliant global mining infrastructure, and efficient smart mining management service for users around the world. It enables anyone, experienced or novice users, to start mining with a simple click.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220529005082/en/

Contacts:

Bitdeer

www.bitdeer.com

Hongli Wang

Marketing@bitdeer.com