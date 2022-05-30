Anzeige
Montag, 30.05.2022
WKN: A2DQB6 ISIN: SE0009722465 Ticker-Symbol: 804 
Frankfurt
30.05.22
10:44 Uhr
0,004 Euro
+0,000
+8,33 %
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Zaplox AB (264/22)

Trading in Zaplox AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day
is June 2, 2022. 

Short name:  ZAPLOX BTA 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017768609
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 254942   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.
