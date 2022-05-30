Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Zaplox AB (264/22)

Trading in Zaplox AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is June 2, 2022. Short name: ZAPLOX BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017768609 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 254942 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.