DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 30-May-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B

DEALING DATE: 27/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.4228

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27444515

CODE: AASU

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 164945 EQS News ID: 1363969 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363969&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2022 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)