DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (AEMU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 30-May-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR - USD (D)

DEALING DATE: 27/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.767

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3004309

CODE: AEMU

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2277591868 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMU Sequence No.: 164965 EQS News ID: 1364009 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1364009&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2022 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)