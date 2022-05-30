DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR (AEME) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 30-May-2022 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 27/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.3755

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 46015034

CODE: AEME

ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME Sequence No.: 164919 EQS News ID: 1363917 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2022 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)