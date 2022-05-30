

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Monday after Shanghai authorities rolled out a total of 50 stimulus measures to support the local economy, which has been hit hard by the restrictions.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.9 percent at 447.77 amid broad-based gains, while the German DAX and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.9 percent and 1 percent, respectively.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent to hit a more than one-month high.



Tech stocks were broadly higher, with Infineon and ST Microelectronics rising around 3 percent each.



Countryside Partnerships soared 26 percent in London after Inclusive Capital Partners LP made a second confidential approach to buy the property developer.



Ted Baker added 2.8 percent on reports that Authentic Brands Group Inc. is in talks with the U.K. fashion chain over a takeover bid worth about 300 million pound ($379.35 million).



Telecom Italia gained 2.2 percent. The phone company has reached a preliminary, non-binding accord with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA to combine its fixed network assets with those of state-owned broadband rival Open Fiber.



Bakery giant ARYZTA jumped nearly 12 percent after raising its FY22 growth guidance. Sanofi tumbled 3.3 percent after an actual use trial of its Cialis erectile dysfunction treatment was put on clinical hold in the United States, due to concerns about how the trial protocol has been designed.



IMI share jumped 3.5 percent. The British engineering firm said that it will buy Bahr Modultechnik Holding GmbH, a German provider of highly configured modular electric linear motion systems, for 98 million euros.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de