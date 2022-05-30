Two Russian missiles have hit a ground-mounted solar plant near Kharkiv, Ukraine. According to the manager of the plant, the missile attacks produced holes at the site that measured 6 meters deep and 11 meters in diameter.Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform has reported that a Russian missile strike has hit a ground-mounted solar plant in Merefa, close to the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The missile strike hit the solar plant on the night of May 28. Ukrinform quoted a local media outlet as saying that the project had been built on a former landfill site under Ukraine's feed-in tariff scheme. It had ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...