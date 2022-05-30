US scientists have come up with an analytical way to evaluate the costs and net value of different configurations of large-scale wind and solar projects paired with battery storage. They identified six trends in the US electricity market and found that their framework is aligned with current commercial practices.Scientists from the US Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have compared the costs of several of solar-plus-storage configurations with those of other wind-plus-battery plants across seven US wholesale electricity markets. "We seek to understand the trends in ...

