DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Updated Application Announcement for Admission to the AQSE Growth Market

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Psych Capital Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 17 Hanover Square London W1S 1BN + 44 (0) 20 3838 7621 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Current Directors: William Christopher Potts (Chief Investment Officer) Stephen Murphy (Executive Director) Director Appointed on Admission: Joseph Tregonning Colliver (Non-Executive Director) APPLICANT SECTOR: Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Psych Capital Plc ("Company") operates the Psych Platform (a business-to-business networking platform), that is developing the Blossom Database pursuant to a third party licensing arrangement. The Company also has an investment of 426,000 common shares in Awakn, a Canadian NEO Exchange listed psychedelics research and clinical group, with operations in the UK and Europe. The focus of the Psych Group will be to scale and grow the Psych Platform business, a business-to-business media and content platform for the psychedelic science and healthcare industry. The Company also intends to seek opportunities to undertake additional buy and build investments into the medical psychedelic sector. The Company would particularly seek to focus on identifying and supporting, strategically and financially early-stage companies that provide ancillary products and services which serve the medical psychedelic sector, primarily in the UK and across Europe, and other jurisdictions (such as Canada), which are internationally recognised as having well-developed and reputable laws and regulations for the research and production of psychedelic medicines. On 11 June 2021, the Company entered into an Asset Sale Purchase Agreement pursuant to which it agreed to acquire and Prohibition Holdings Limited agreed to sell the business, assets, contracts and intellectual property (including the audience, data, digital properties and design) of the Psych Platform. The Psych Platform is a business-to-business media and content platform for the psychedelic science and healthcare industry, and it operates the website, https://psych.global/. The Psych Platform is a global B2B resource for networking, intelligence and insights, servicing the industry through publications, newsletters and engaging events. The Psych Platform has amassed a significant global B2B audience, with over 20,000 subscribers to the platform. The audience contains investors, regulators and operators who receive the weekly newsletter, The Psychedelics Newsletter. The newsletter and blog tracks key players, innovations and milestones in the medical psychedelic industry, aiming to provide trustworthy weekly insights to investors, regulators and operators to cut through the noise and identify real opportunities. The Psych Platform also produces "The Psychedelics as a Medicine Report" series, now in its 3rd Edition, the report has become one of the leading resources for the global industry. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Peterhouse Capital Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 290,033,335, Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): c. 11% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: PRE-IPO POST-IPO William Potts 13,4000,000 10,720,000 Stephen Murphy 15,300,000 12,240,000 Robert Reid 13,150,000 10,520,000 Oscillate plc 30,000,000 48,111,111 Peterhouse Capital Ltd 17,333,333 16,042,516 Christopher Potts 44,000,000 56,280,247 Prohibition Holdings Ltd Nil 90,000,000

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

31 May 2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

https://psych.capital

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

16/05/2022

