Fees of the Members of the Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation Paid in Shares Held by the Company

On April 20, 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation resolved on the annual remuneration of the Board of Directors, and that 40 percent of the annual fee of the Chairperson and the members of the Board of Directors is paid in company's shares. The company's Board of Directors has decided on the practical implementation of the payment of the annual fees based on the share issue authorization given by the Annual General Meeting that the share remuneration will be paid by using own shares held by the company.

According to the resolutions of the AGM and the Board of Directors, Kamux Corporation has transferred to the Members of the Board of Directors a total of 11,263 shares held by the Company as a part of the annual compensation as follows:

A total of 2,989 shares were transferred to the Chairperson of the Board Harri Sivula. After the transfer, he holds a total of 42,938 Kamux Oyj shares.

A total of 1,379 shares were transferred to the Vice Chairperson of the Board Tuomo Vähäpassi. After the transfer, he holds a total of 3,854 Kamux Oyj shares.

A total of 1,379 shares were transferred to Board Member Terho Kalliokoski. After the transfer, he holds a total of 79,379 Kamux Oyj shares.

A total of 1,379 shares were transferred to Board Member Reija Laaksonen. After the transfer, she holds a total of 8,202 Kamux Oyj shares.

A total of 1,379 shares were transferred to Board Member Antti Mäkelä. After the transfer, he holds a total of 34,854 Kamux Oyj shares.

A total of 1,379 shares were transferred to Board Member Tapio Pajuharju. After the transfer, he holds a total of 4,187 Kamux Oyj shares.

A total of 1,379 shares were transferred to Board Member Jaana Viertola-Truini. After the transfer, she holds a total of 1,379 Kamux Oyj shares.

After the transfer of shares, the company holds a total of 731 own shares.

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

