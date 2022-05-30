

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 4366 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 83,984,644, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



Only 8 Covid deaths were reported on the same day, according to New York Times. With this, the total U.S. Covid casualties reached 1,004,733.



The United States is averaging 109,997 cases a day, up 21 percent from two weeks ago, and 374 deaths a day, marking a 20 percent increase within a fortnight, New York Times' latest tally shows.



All other Covid metrics in the U.S. are showing an upward trend.



The country is averaging 26,804 hospitalizations due to the viral disease per day, up 23 percent from two weeks ago.



Out of this, 2,896 patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 25 percent rise in ICU admissions in the same period.



82,108,352 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



572 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,287,788.







