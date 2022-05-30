

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Public Health Agency of Canada are investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A that is possibly linked to two brands of organic strawberries that were sold at several retailers in the U.S. and Canada.



The FDA warned that consumers who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not eat them.



The affected strawberries, which are past their shelf life, are sold at several major retail chains, including Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Weis Market and WinCo Foods.



According to the FDA, the investigations showed that cases in California, Minnesota, and Canada report having purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB prior to becoming ill. Illness onset dates range from March 28 - April 30, 2022. At least 17 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations have been reported in U.S. No deaths have been reported.



As of May 27, 2022, there are 10 laboratory-confirmed cases of hepatitis A illness being investigated in two provinces: Alberta (4) and Saskatchewan (6). Individuals became ill between early and mid April 2022. Individuals who became ill are between 10 to 75 years of age. Four individuals have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement.







