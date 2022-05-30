

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade balance showed a deficit in April versus a surplus in the previous year, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The trade balance swung to a deficit of SEK 1.8 billion in April from a surplus of SEK 1.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, there was a surplus of SEK 4.7 billion.



Both exports and imports climbed by 18.0 percent and 21.0 percent, respectively in April from last year.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 12.0 billion in April, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 13.8 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade deficit was SEK 2.5 billion in April compared to a deficit of SEK 1.9 billion in March.







