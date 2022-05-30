HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 30, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2022 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in April 2022 decreased 52.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in April 2022]- CX-5: 15,026 units (down 44.1% year on year)- CX-30: 3,426 units (down 44.8%)- MAZDA3: 3,203 units (down 64.4%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in April 2022 decreased 44.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in April 2022]- CX-30: 5,026 units (down 37.6% year on year)- MAZDA3: 3,505 units (down 61.2%)- MAZDA2: 3,005 units (down 14.3%)II. Domestic Sales- Mazda-s domestic sales volume in April 2022 decreased 15.7% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.- Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 3.1% (down 0.1 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 2.6% total market share (unchanged).[Domestic sales of key models in April 2022]- CX-5: 1,562 units (up 59.1% year on year)- MAZDA2: 1,125 units (down 21.2%)- MAZDA3: 532 units (down 0.6%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in April 2022 decreased 49.7% year on year due to decreased shipment to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in April 2022]- CX-5: 17,508 units (down 41.0% year on year)- MAZDA3: 3,349 units (down 55.8%)- CX-9: 2,362 units (down 60.2%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in April 2022 decreased 22.7% year on year due to decreased sales mainly in China, Europe and other regions.[Global sales of key models in April 2022]- CX-5: 32,589 units (down 5.4% year on year)- CX-30: 14,339 units (down 25.8%)- MAZDA3: 13,510 units (down 29.5%)For the detailed report, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2022/202205/220530a.html.Source: mazdaCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.