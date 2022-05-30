Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2022) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQB: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a consumer product goods ("CPG") leader uniquely positioned in both the OTC non-infused and licensed cannabis-infused segments with a focus on health and wellness products, is pleased to announce its fiscal Q3 2022 and year to date financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

Management Commentary

"This past quarter has been a very important one for the Company as we work towards our goal of becoming cash flow positive. We increased revenue by more than 15%, and improved our gross profit margin to 39% from 37% in the comparable quarter last year. We also reduced selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses by 11% and further improved our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")(1)," said Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One.

Mr. Davey continued, "Furthermore, our team has increased the distribution of our Dream Water and LivReliefTM brands globally, and secured agreements that will strengthen the Company's infused topical business in the coming quarters. Our three and nine month results continue to demonstrate steady progress in our financial objectives of growing sales and margins, while simultaneously reducing operating and overhead expenditures."

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

Net revenue: The Company reported total net revenue from continuing operations of $2.34 million in fiscal Q3 2022, a 15.4% increase from the $2.02 million reported in fiscal Q3 2021. This increase is due to higher U.S. based sales of $0.54 million offset by lower Canadian sales of $0.22 million, which is driven by lower sales of topicals.

Gross profit and gross profit margin: The Company reported gross profit of $0.91 million and a gross profit margin of 39% from continuing operations in fiscal Q3 2022 as compared to $0.75 million of gross profit and a 37% gross profit margin in fiscal Q3 2021. If the inventory write-down of $0.026 million was excluded, Q3 2022 gross profit would be $0.94 million and gross profit margin would be 40%. This increase arises from operational improvements and cost reductions in the Company.

Expenses: The Company reported expenses from continuing operations of $1.55 million in fiscal Q3 2022 as compared to $1.73 million in fiscal Q3 2021, representing a 10.6% reduction. This decrease was driven by management's actions to reduce costs and overhead to improve profitability. Such costs include, but are not limited to, salaries, fees for professional services and insurance costs.

Adjusted EBITDA(1): The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $(0.61) million in fiscal Q3 2022 compared to $(0.99) million in fiscal Q3 2021, representing a $0.38 million or 38% improvement quarter-over-quarter. This increase resulted from margin improvements and reductions in SG&A expenses and overheads.

Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022:

Net revenue: The Company reported year-to-date total net revenue from continuing operations of $6.22 million - a $0.43 million or 7% increase over the $5.78 million reported in same period last year. This increase results from higher sales in the U.S. and offset by lower sales in Canada.

Gross profit and gross profit margin: The Company reported year-to-date gross profit of $2.27 million and a gross profit margin of 36% from continuing operations as compared to $2.19 million and 38% in same period last year. The decrease in gross profit and gross profit margin is the result of a one-time inventory write down of $0.19 million in year-to-date fiscal 2022. Excluding this inventory write-down, year-to-date gross profit in 2022 would be $2.46 million, representing a gross profit margin of 39.5% as compared to 38% in same period last year.

Expenses: The Company reported SG&A expenses from continuing operations of $4.79 million in fiscal Q3 2022 as compared to $5.86 million in fiscal Q3 2021, representing a 18.3% reduction. This decrease was driven by management's actions to reduce costs and overhead to improve profitability. Such costs include, but are not limited to, salaries, fees for professional services and insurance costs.

Adjusted EBITDA(1): The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $(2.34) million in fiscal Q3 2022 as compared to $(3.65) million in fiscal Q3 2021, representing a $1.32 million or 36% improvement year-to-date. This increase resulted from margin improvements and reductions in SG&A expenses and overheads.

Summary of Key Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31 For the nine months ended March 31 ($000's, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Continued operations: $ $ $ $ Net revenue 2,339 2,027 6,217 5,785 Cost of sales 1,399 1,282 3,761 2,193 Inventory write-down 161 Nil 187 22 Gross profit 914 745 2,269 2,193 Total Expenses 2,529 1,443 7,077 16,472 Loss from Operations (1,615) (698) (4,808) (14,279) Other (expense) income (62) (412) 48 (657) Net loss from continued operations (1,677) (1,110) (4,760) (14,936)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) (non-IFRS measure)

For the three months ended March 31 For the nine months ended March 31 ($000's, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 $ $ $ $ Loss from operations (1,615) (698) (4,808) (14,279) Inventory write-down 26 - 187 22 Asset impairment and write-downs 398 (485) 398 8,700 Depreciation and amortization 527 551 1,592 1,665 Share-based compensation 57 (353) 294 239 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (607) (985) (2,337) (3,653)

(1) Defined as loss from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjusted for share-based compensation, common shares issued for services, asset impairment and write-downs, discontinued operations and other non-cash items. See "Non-IFRS Measures, Reconciliation and Discussion".



Expenses Excluding Non-cash Items

For the three months ended March 31 For the nine months ended March 31 ($000's, except share and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021

$

$

$

$ General and administration 1,240 1,528 3,472 5,153 Sales and marketing 307 202 1,321 552 Severance and reorganization costs - - - 163 Total 1,547 1,730 4,793 5,863

Outlook

Management anticipates that sales volumes, net revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA(1) will continue to improve through the next quarter due to continued increases in infused topical sales, expanded distribution coverage, product launch and branding initiatives, improvements in gross profit, a continued focus on reducing overhead costs, continued entry into the U.S. market, the normalization of the supply chain, and a reduction in pricing pressures though market rationalization.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis-infused and non-infused CPG leader that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and selfcare products with a market focus on solutions for sleeplessness and pain, resulting in the reduction of fatigue and anxiety. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space which is commercializing both cannabis-infused and non-infused products. Harvest One has established an impressive track record in product innovation, branding, marketing and distribution through its portfolio of CPG brands. Harvest One owns and operates two subsidiaries; Dream Water TM Global and LivRelief TM. For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

Non-IFRS Measures, Reconciliation and Discussion

This press release contains references to "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-IFRS financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of the Company's loss from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for share-based compensation, common shares issued for services, and inventories, asset impairment and write-downs, and other non-cash items, and is a non-IFRS measure.

This measure can be used to analyze and compare profitability among companies and industries, as it eliminates the effects of financing and capital expenditures. It is often used in valuation ratios and can be compared to enterprise value and revenue. This measure does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

There are no comparable IFRS financial measures presented in Harvest One's financial statements. Reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS measure are presented in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022. This non-IFRS financial measure is presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believes that the non-IFRS financial measure presented provides additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. The Company believes that the supplemental measure provides information which is useful to shareholders and investors in understanding the Company's performance and may assist in the evaluation of the Company's business relative to that of its peers.

The non-IFRS financial measure should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with the IFRS financial measures presented in the Company's financial statements. For more information, please see "Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS measure)" and "Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, which is available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Note:

This is a non-IFRS reporting measure. For a reconciliation of this measure to the nearest IFRS measure, see "Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS measure)" and "Non-IFRS Measures" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements with respect to the Company being cash flow positive, future increased sales volumes, net revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA of the Company, continued infused topical sales, expanded distribution coverage, expanded product launch and branding initiatives, improvements in gross profit, reduction of overhead costs, continued entry into the U.S. market, normalization of the supply chain, reduction in pricing pressures, future expansion plans, initiatives and strategies of the Company, and the Company's performance, growth initiatives, profitability, production capacity and gain in market share.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political and social uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 2, 2021, and under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis dated October 28, 2021, for the year ended June 30, 2021, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

