Montag, 30.05.2022
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 14:41
Results of the Public Offering of BluOr Bank AS Subordinated Bonds

The public offering of the first tranche of BluOr Bank AS unsecured
subordinated bonds ended on 27 May 2022. 

In the course of the offering, up to 7,000 unsecured subordinated bonds of
BluOr Bank with the nominal value of EUR 1,000, the maturity date of 1 June
2029 and fixed interest rate of 7% per annum were offered. In accordance with
the terms of the offering, BluOr Bank had the right to increase or decrease the
volume of the offering. 

During the offering, more than 140 investors participated in the issue and
subscribed for a total of 4,855 bonds for the total amount of EUR 4,855,000.
The Management Board of BluOr Bank AS decided to approve the offering result.
All subscriptions were fulfilled. 

"Despite the fact that the demand for bonds was lower than planned, we are
generally satisfied with the results of the offering, especially in such a
challenging economic environment. We thank all the investors who participated.
With this bond issue, we will strengthen the Bank's capital base, which will
allow us to further develop and ensure our business growth," says Andrejs
Kocetkovs, Head of Investment Department at BluOr Bank. 

The settlement of the offering is due to take place on 1 June 2022.

The bonds are expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond List of Nasdaq Riga.

Attached: Final Terms of BluOr Bank bond issue.

About BluOr Bank:

BluOr Bank's strategic priority is to finance and provide financial services to
enterprises. 

The Bank has been working with clients in the Baltic States for over 20 years
and now provides its services across all of Europe. BluOr Bank is the sixth
largest bank in Latvia and is one of the five systemically important Latvian
banks. 

BluOr Bank is a local capital bank, whose shareholders are its founders -
Latvian entrepreneurs. The Bank's mission is based on long-term partnership and
provision of financial services to corporate clients, contributing to the
development of their businesses and the growth of their companies. 

For contacts:

Ingrida Šmite

Head of Corporate Communication and marketing department BluOr Bank

Ph.: +371 67 034 257

pr@bluorbank.lv

ingrida.smite@bluorbank.lv

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1071767
