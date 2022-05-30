Growth: Global Biosimilar Market to Generate $83,836.4 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2028 [170-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

The global biosimilar market is expected to witness substantial growth in forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for biosimilar drugs around the world. The Europe region is expected to be most dominant by 2028.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the global biosimilar market will generate $83,836.40 million and exhibit a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Dynamics

The demand for biosimilar drugs is increasing across the globe due to their cost-effectiveness. Government and government bodies are highly supporting in the development as well as approval of biosimilars. For instance, in July 2021, the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the biosimilar insulin product for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. All these factors are estimated to propel the growth of the global biosimilar market during the forecast period. Moreover, ongoing research on new biosimilars and the patent expiry of biologics are estimated to create massive growth opportunities for the global market by 2028. However, the high costs of biosimilars and the complexities in manufacturing are expected to hamper the market growth during the estimated timeframe.

Download Free Sample to explore growth opportunities in the Global Biosimilar Market

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global biosimilar market growth. This is majorly owing to the disruption in manufacturing capacity and supply chain during the pandemic period. Besides, pharma companies are facing challenges in the development of biosimilar and the FDA approvals are reduced for non-COVID therapeutics owing to the pandemic. All these factors have unfavorably impacted the global biosimilar market growth during the period of crisis.

Check Out How COVID-19 Impacts Global Biosimilar Market at $2999

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The research report segments the global market into product type, application, and region.

Based on product type , the monoclonal antibodies type sub-segment is estimated to surpass $29,987.3 million by 2028 and dominate in the global industry over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the large applications of monoclonal antibodies in autoimmune disorders, osteoporosis, treatment of cancer, and growing incidents of insulin dependent diabetes across the globe.

, the monoclonal antibodies type sub-segment is estimated to and dominate in the global industry over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the large applications of monoclonal antibodies in autoimmune disorders, osteoporosis, treatment of cancer, and growing incidents of insulin dependent diabetes across the globe. Based on application , the oncology diseases sub-segment of the global biosimilar market is estimated to generate a revenue of $29,241.4 million by 2028 and is predicted to witness subjugating growth over the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the increasing number of cancer patients and the increasing availability of biosimilars at low costs.

, the oncology diseases sub-segment of the global biosimilar market is estimated to generate a and is predicted to witness subjugating growth over the forecast period. This is majorly owing to the increasing number of cancer patients and the increasing availability of biosimilars at low costs. Based on region, the Europe biosimilar market valued for $5,863.3 million in 2020 and is expected to be most dominant in the global industry over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, the emergence of new players, and the patent expiry of biologic products. In addition, the launch of new biosimilars in the region is predicted to drive the Europe market growth by 2028.

Request On-demand Customized research of Biosimilar Market Report

Prominent Market Players

The key players of the global market include

Merck Serono (Merck Group) Novartis (Sandoz) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Celltrion LG Life Sciences Biocon Genentech (Roche Group) Hospira Biogen idec, Inc.

These players are focusing on product launches, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive in the global market.

For instance, in April 2021, Novartis AG (Sandoz), a global healthcare company, signed an agreement with a leading commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, Bio-Thera Solutions (China) in order to commercialize BAT1706 biosimilar in the US, Canada, Europe, and other international markets.

More about Biosimilar Market:

How Biosimilars Hold the Key to Healing the World?

Biosimilars: The Cost-Effective Drugs Enabling Humans to Fight against Chronic Diseases

Acquisitions Like that of Saol Therapeutics' Baclofen Franchise by Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc to Drive the Global Biosimilar Market

Related Top Trending Report Links:

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Market : The global human papillomavirus vaccine market is predicted to garner a revenue of $10,823.00 million in the 2022-2030: Request PDF Sample

The global human papillomavirus vaccine market is predicted to garner a revenue of in the 2022-2030: Nephrology Drugs Market : The global nephrology drugs market was valued at $13,723.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $21,454.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.0%: Request PDF Sample

The global nephrology drugs market was valued at in 2020 and is projected to reach by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.0%: Gene Synthesis Market: The global gene synthesis market size is predicted to garner $42,14,890.1 thousand in the 2021-2028 timeframe:Request PDF Sample

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg