SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, May 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Leon Fuat Berhad, a manufacturer and trader of steel products, specialising in rolled long and flat steel products today released the Group's financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022 (Q1FY2022) registering a 29.1% increase in revenue to RM273.02 million compared with RM211.48 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year (Q1FY2021).For the quarter under review, profit before tax (PBT) stood at RM31.81 million, a 25.2% decrease from the PBT of RM42.53 million achieved in Q1FY2021 while profit after tax ("PAT") stood at RM23.89 million, a 33.8% decrease from the PAT of RM36.11 million recorded in the same quarter of the preceding financial year.The Group's trading of steel products segment registered a 21.1% increase in revenue to RM90.00 million in Q1FY2022 compared with RM74.29 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year while the processing of steel products segment registered a 33.4% rise in revenue to RM182.93 million compared with RM137.11 million achieved in Q1FY2021. The trading segment's contribution to revenue stood at 33.0% in Q1FY2022 compared with 35.1% in the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year while the processing segment's contribution stood at 67.0% compared with 64.8% in Q1FY2021.Calvin Ooi Shang How, Executive Director of Leon Fuat said, "We recorded higher revenue overall due to higher average selling prices for both trading and processing but this was partially negated by the 8.8 percentage points decrease in overall gross profit margin to 16.4% in the quarter under review compared with 25.2% gross profit margin in the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year.""We continue to seek avenues to diversify as we have done through investing in welded steel pipe production in 2018. Phase 1 of the facilities with two production lines is operational while a further two production lines are being installed and expected to be operational in Q2FY2022. We have also begun Phase 2 of the facilities that we expect to be fully commissioned in the second-half of 2023 which will ultimately increase our production capacity.""Our outlook for 2022 remains unchanged as global growth is expected to slow significantly this year largely due to the conflict in Ukraine that has rippled across commodity markets, trade and to some extent financial interlinkages. Domestic economic growth has also been trimmed to between 5.3% and 6.3% in 2022 from the earlier forecast of between 5.5% and 6.5%.""Given that downside risks have risen significantly, we have increased monitoring of steel price movement and related foreign currencies and will take proactive measures including negotiating forward contracts, where necessary, as well as prudent inventory management, to reduce any negative impact which may arise. We will continue to enhance the operating capabilities and efficiencies in meeting customers' requirements and to ensure timely satisfaction of customer orders while keeping our operating costs at a manageable level."Leon Fuat Berhad: https://www.leonfuat.com.my/Leon Fuat Berhad: [BURSA: LEFU]Source: Leon Fuat BerhadCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.