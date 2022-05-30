Increasing demand for Express Delivery coupled with Growing Internet User's in the Vietnam will drive the Online Grocery Market: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The online grocery delivery penetration in total grocery market is expected to increase to more than 3.0% by the end of 2026F.

The Beauty and Health segment will continue dominating on the basis of GMV, followed by Food & Beverages category, in 2026.

Technological development such as drone deliveries, warehouse automation and voice ordering are anticipated to be adopted by service providers to enable quicker deliveries.

The demand for online grocery is rising among working professionals & married couples as they have less time to physically visit a store for grocery shopping.

Impact of Covid-19: The online grocery Industry in Vietnam witnessed a triple digit growth during the Covid-19 pandemic as people avoided going to crowded places and shifted to buying grocery online. Companies experienced a surge in average order size as customers were shopping in bulk. Average delivery time also increased to seven to ten days. In order to fulfil the increased demand, companies expanded their delivery fleet by partnering with third party delivery companies to manage last-mile logistics.

Expanding Partnerships: It is anticipated that companies would be expanding tie ups with suppliers & grocery stores, food delivery companies, e-wallet companies to leverage their capabilities to fulfil customer orders. Introduction of express delivery, regional expansion, diversification of product portfolio, focus on achieving operational efficiency and establishment of dark store are the future strategies that can be adopted the companies.

Future Technology: Drone Technology, Voice Ordering, Artificial Intelligence, Warehouse Automation is anticipated to drive the online grocery delivery market in future. Incorporating AI in front end would enable the company to create personalized shopping experience for the customer. Demand prediction and consumer behaviour analysis is crucial to ensure sufficient availability of products and to maintain minimum wastage.

According to the report by Ken Research titled "Vietnam Online Grocery Market Outlook to 2026 - Market Driven by Increasing Smartphone Penetration, Changing Shopping Habits of Consumers and Regional Expansion of the Online Grocery Players", the Online Grocery Delivery Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.4% during the period 2021P - 2026F. The market will witness growth owing to changing purchasing habits of consumers, rapid growing e-commerce awareness and introduction of subscription models & innovative strategies adopted by service provides.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Product Category

Beauty & Health

Food & Beverages

Fresh Food

Household supplies

Others

By Mode of Payment

Cash on Delivery

Online Payments

By Age Group

18-24 years

25-34 years

35-44 years

45+ years

By Type of Business

B2B

B2C

By Mode of Delivery

In a specific time period

Express Delivery

Others

By Cities

Ho Chi Minh City

Hanoi

Da Nang

Companies Covered:-

Shopee

Tiki

Lazada

Chopp

GrabMart

Co.opmart

Key Target Audience:-

Online Grocery Delivery Companies

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

E-commerce Companies

Food Delivery Companies

Investors

Time Period Captured in the Report: -

Historical Period : 2016-2021P

: 2016-2021P Forecast Period: 2021P-2026F

Key Topics Covered in the Report: -

How is the Online Grocery Market positioned in Vietnam ?

? Comparison of the Brick-and-Mortar Grocery with the Online Grocery Platform

Target Addressable Audience for the market

Supply Ecosystem and Challenges

Demand Scenario, Target Customer and Factor Influencing Consumer Behavior

Cross Comparison of Operating Models (Marketplace and Omnichannel)

SWOT Analysis

Current Technologies Facilitating Online Grocery Delivery Industry

Upcoming Technologies in Online Grocery Delivery Industry

Investment and Funding in Online Grocery Delivery Companies in Vietnam

Competitive Landscape - Cross Comparison of Major Players

Company Profiles

Future Market Analysis and Trends

Analyst Recommendations

Research Methodology

