

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's producer price inflation accelerated for the tenth successive month in April, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



Producer prices surged 48.8 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the previous month's 46.2 percent increase. Prices have been rising since March 2021.



Prices for the domestic market rose 48.1 percent annually in April and that for the foreign market also registered a sharp growth of 50.9 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, energy prices grew the most, by 90.3 percent annually in April. Prices of intermediate goods showed an increase of 15.7 percent and those of capital goods gained 10.8 percent.



Durable and non-durable consumer goods prices climbed by 3.1 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices went up 2.5 percent in April, well above the 10.6 percent increase in March.







