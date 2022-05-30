Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Size Worth US$ 1911.43 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 15.80% CAGR - Exclusive Report, Industry Trends, Share & Forecast by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems market was worth around USD 792.70 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1911.43 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.80 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15.80 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market was valued approximately USD 792.70 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 1911.43 Billion by 2028.

The American Society of Cancer, about 281,550 new instances of breast cancer will be discovered in women in 2021, with 43,600 women dying from the disease.

The ABUS market in the United States will be boosted by increased government programmes to raise awareness and educate women about breast cancer and the necessity of screening.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation's awareness campaigns, and the Susan Komen Foundation's. These factors will boost demand for automated breast ultrasonography devices for breast cancer screening in dense breast tissue.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market By Product (Automated Breast Ultrasound System, Automated Breast Volume Scanner), By Application (Screening, Pre-operative Evaluation), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market: Overview

Breast cancer is one of the most frequent cancers in the world, and it is a severe health concern because it is the most common cancer in women. As a result, healthcare practitioners place a premium on early detection in order to lower morbidity and mortality rates and improve survival rates. Mammography and ultrasound are well-known tools for breast cancer screening and early detection. When used in conjunction with mammography, the breast ultrasound system has shown encouraging results in the diagnosis of tumours in women with thick breasts. Both mammography and conventional breast ultrasonography, on the other hand, had some technical limitations, paving the path for the development of ABUS.

The automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) system is a new technological advancement in the field of ultrasound imaging that was created to provide an operator-free system. ABUS is a repeatable system that produces high-resolution three-dimensional imaging. ABUS is known for its comfort, accuracy, and efficiency in handling. ABUS has been shown in several studies and research to have higher sensitivity, cancer detection rates, diagnostic accuracy rates, and picture quality. With the use of high-frequency transducers, recent improvements in ABUS systems have made it possible to reproduce superior quality images in a short amount of time.

The demand for automated breast ultrasound systems is being fueled by rising breast cancer prevalence and occurrences, a developing radiology market, and greater patient knowledge of the link between breast density and breast cancer. Furthermore, technological advancements in the development of improved imaging techniques, as well as increased government funding for breast cancer awareness, should boost market demand. Furthermore, heavy investments and extensive research, as well as the advantages of automated breast ultrasound systems such as 3D imaging, high quality imaging, coronal view, and rapid results with assurance of improved diagnostic results, are propelling the market for automated breast ultrasound systems forward. With an increase in the number of instances of breast cancer each year, particularly among women, and rising healthcare costs, the market for automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) is expected to rise rapidly in the future years.

Industry Dynamics:

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market: Growth Drivers

Demands for automated breast ultrasound systems to drive global market growth.

Breast cancer is the fifth biggest cause of mortality among women from cancer. Breast cancer affects as least one out of every four women diagnosed with cancer, and this worrying increase has prompted the need for efficient therapy. The ever-increasing prevalence of breast cancer around the world has sparked a spike in demand for automated breast ultrasonography equipment. The market for automated breast ultrasonography systems is growing due to an increase in the incidence of hereditary illnesses in women, as well as rising healthcare spending and favorable government regulations. According to the American Cancer Society, roughly 1.7 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed by 2018, with over 600,000 Americans expected to die from cancer. The market for automated breast ultrasound systems has been boosted by increased R&D spending. Cancer Research UK has invested USD 518 million in cancer research across the country, with the goal of increasing cancer survival rates by 75% by 2034. By 2023, the group wants to spend up to 2.6 percent of GDP on cancer research. In addition, rising per capita income, favorable reimbursement policies, and increased knowledge of diagnostic system availability have supported the expansion of the automated breast ultrasound systems market.

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market: Restraints

Stringent regulations in various countries in Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems to hamper the market growth.

The use of imaging techniques has been restricted in a number of countries due to strict laws. Furthermore, the high cost of ultrasound systems compared to traditional cancer screening methods is expected to limit the growth of the global automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) market. A new ABUS, for example, can cost around $300,000 on average. Although ultrasonography is quick and effective in detecting cancer, it is prone to false-positive biopsies, which is expected to slow market growth.

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market: Opportunities

Demands for automated breast ultrasound systems to bring growth opportunities for global market.

The number of patients is growing, and to diagnose any sort of cancer, an ultrasound or MRI is required to determine the cause or which body part is afflicted, which is positively impacting demand for breast ultrasound systems. Furthermore, the automated breast ultrasound systems market is influenced by the rise in healthcare expenditure, advancements in technology provided by different market players, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and ore portable and less expensive diagnostic imaging tool, as compared to CT and MRI, breast associated disorder.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market: Segmentation

The global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems market is segregated based on product, application, end user and region.

By product, the market is classified into Automated Breast Ultrasound System amd Automated Breast Volume Scanner. By 2028, the automated breast ultrasound system segment is expected to grow at a faster rate. One of the primary factors boosting the worldwide automated breast ultrasound system is technological advances in breast cancer detection equipment. Several additional technologies are being developed by companies to improve cancer screening in people with thick breasts, enhancing the efficiency of breast cancer detection. ABUS innovations are also expected to solve flaws in traditional systems. Customer acceptance of improved cancer imaging will increase as a result of such technological advancements, boosting industry growth.

By end user, the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems market is segmented into hospitals,diagonostic centers and ambulatory surgery centers. The diagnostic imaging centres segment will have a larger share in the forecasted period. The segmental growth will be accelerated by the expansion of diagnostic centre facilities for early identification and detection of malignant cells in the body. Breast cancer detection technologies will be adopted at a faster pace as specialist diagnosis tools and technology become more widely available. Furthermore, throughout the forecast period, improving infrastructure in diagnostic imaging centres in developing countries will support segmental growth.

List of Key Players of Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market:

Canon Medical System

GE Healthcare,Hitachi Ltd.

koninklijke Philips N.V

Metritrack Inc.

Nova Medical Imaging Technology Co. Ltd

Qview Medical Inc.

SonoCine Inc.

SuperSonic Imgine.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 792.70 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1911.43 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 15.80 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Canon Medical System, GE Healthcare,Hitachi Ltd., koninklijke Philips N.V, Metritrack Inc., Nova Medical Imaging Technology Co. Ltd, Qview Medical Inc., SonoCine Inc. and SuperSonic Imgine.

Recent Developments:

November 2021-QView Medical, a leading breast cancer detection company based in the United States, has partnered with GE Healthcare, a well-known producer of cutting-edge medical technology. The former would be able to launch its QVCAD software on the latter's Invenia ABUS 2.0 platform as a result of this agreement (Automated Breast Ultrasound). Invenia ABUS 2.0 has an open platform technology that allows third-party AI technologies to be integrated. The product is a cancer-detecting supplementary breast screening technology that has been approved by the FDA.

October 2019 - GE Healthcare and Premier Inc. worked to establish a concept for bringing same-day breast cancer diagnosis and treatment to the United States.

- GE Healthcare and Premier Inc. worked to establish a concept for bringing same-day breast cancer diagnosis and treatment to . December 2019 - At the 105th Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting, Ikonopedia showed improvements to its breast biopsy reporting tool aimed at increasing efficiency and clinical utility.

Regional Dominance:

Increase the demand for better breast imaging technology and therapies.

According to the American Society of Cancer, about 281,550 new instances of breast cancer will be discovered in women in 2021, with 43,600 women dying from the disease. Breast cancer is becoming more common, which will increase the demand for better breast imaging technology and therapies. The ABUS market in the United States will be boosted by increased government programmes to raise awareness and educate women about breast cancer and the necessity of screening. The American Society of Cancer's National Breast Cancer Awareness (NBCA) month, the National Breast Cancer Foundation's awareness campaigns, and the Susan Komen Foundation's. These factors will boost demand for automated breast ultrasonography devices for breast cancer screening in dense breast tissue.

Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market is segmented as follows:

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Automated Breast Ultrasound System

Auromated Breast Volume Scanner

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Screening

Pre-operative Evaluation

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Diagonostic centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market:

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Medical Device Industry

