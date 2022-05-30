Jubilant Pharmova Limited: Jubilant HollisterStier LLC enters into cooperative agreement of $149.6 Mn with US Government to expand critical vaccine manufacturing capacity

NOIDA, India, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Pharmova Limited has announced today that Jubilant Pharma Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, (JHS) a leading US-based pharmaceutical contract manufacturer has entered into a cooperative agreement for $149.6 million (USD) with the Army Contracting Command, in coordination with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) on behalf of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), within the US Department of Health and Human Services. The effort was funded under the American Rescue Plan, this agreement will enable the Company to double its injectable filling production capacity at a total cost of $193 million, at its Spokane, Washington manufacturing facility. This will be completed by 2025.

This agreement is in addition to the $92 million filling line expansion announced in November 2021, which will be commercially available by the end of 2024.

Speaking on the announcement, Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma Limited said, "Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is committed to making the US pharmaceutical supply chain more resilient with domestic manufacturing facilities and less reliant on foreign suppliers. Jubilant HollisterStier has a long history of supporting the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DOD) biodefense and medical countermeasure programs, including production for national preparedness efforts. We are proud to support the US government in their efforts of making the US more prepared and ready for future pandemics."

"Jubilant HollisterStier LLC's expansion will target large Pharmaceuticals and Biotech companies for parenteral products as well as feature a flexible manufacturing platform able to produce several types of vaccines (live, mRNA and inactivated/subunit). We are committed to investing in capability and capacity. This investment will ensure our ability and flexibility to speedily produce quality vaccines and treatments for our customers and be better prepared for any future threats to the country," shared Amit Arora, President, Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO), Jubilant HollisterStier LLC.

About Jubilant HollisterStier LLC

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Limited, is a leading integrated contract manufacturer of sterile injectables, ophthalmics, optics, sterile and non-sterile topicals and liquids. With facilities in North America, Jubilant HollisterStier LLC provides specialized manufacturing for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Services include a full range of support to streamline manufacturing, from process qualifications through commercial release.

For more info please visit www.jublhs.com

About Jubilant Pharma Limited

Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a Company incorporated under the laws of Singapore and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, is an integrated global pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals with a network of radio-pharmacies in the US, Allergy Immunotherapy, Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non-sterile products, APIs and Solid Dosage Formulations through six manufacturing facilities that cater to all the regulated market including USA, Europe and other geographies. The Company has a team of over 4,600 multicultural people across the globe and is committed to delivering value to its customers spread across over 75 countries. It is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceutical companies globally.

For more info please visit www.jubilantpharma.com

About Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Jubilant Pharmova Limited (formerly Jubilant Life Sciences Limited) is a company engaged in Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research and Development Services and Proprietary Novel Drugs businesses. Pharmaceuticals business through Jubilant Pharma Limited Singapore (JPL) is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals with a network of 48 radio-pharmacies in the US, Allergy Immunotherapy, Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables and Non-sterile products, APIs and Solid Dosage Formulations through six manufacturing facilities that cater to all the regulated market including USA, Europe and other geographies. Jubilant Biosys Limited provides contract research and development services through two world class research centers in Bangalore and Noida in India. Jubilant Therapeutics is involved in Proprietary Novel Drugs business and is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies in the area of oncology and auto-immune disorders. Jubilant Pharmova Limited has a team of over 6,000 multicultural people across the globe. The Company is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceuticals companies globally.

For more information, please visit: www.jubilantpharmova.com

About JPEO-CBRND

About the JPEO-CBRND: The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) protects the Joint Force by providing medical countermeasures and defense equipment against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. JPEO-CBRND's goal is to enable the Joint Force to fight and win unencumbered by a CBRN environment. JPEO-CBRND facilitates the rapid response, advanced development, manufacturing and acquisition of medical solutions, such as vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, to combat CBRN and emerging threats such as COVID-19. To learn more about JPEO-CBRND's COVID-19 response, visit https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/coronavirus or follow JPEO-CBRND on social media at @JPEOCBRND.

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential product characteristics and uses, product sales potential and target dates for product launch are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Jubilant Pharmova may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the regulatory bodies and its reports to shareholders. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

