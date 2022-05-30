Anzeige
Montag, 30.05.2022
Drei Gründe für Einstieg am Montag: 1. Ad-hoc! 2. Wichtige Ankündigung!? 3. 300%-Rebound?
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

PR Newswire

London, May 30

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Date:30 May 2022

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has today published a supplementary prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. The publication of the supplementary prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules following the publication of the Company's Annual Report and financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2022.

The supplementary prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Prospectus published by the Company on 17 June 2021 (or the Supplementary Prospectus published by the Company on 12 November 2021) in relation to the issue of further new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's discount and premium control policy.

A copy of the supplementary prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the Company's website www.capitalgearingtrust.com.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 378 0500

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

