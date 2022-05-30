Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.05.2022
HARTING Stiftung & Co. KG: HARTING is making Connectivity+ tangible at the HANNOVER MESSE 2022

Innovations and products that bridge the gap between social and technological trends

ESPELKAMP, Germany and HANOVER, Germany, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finally, the HANNOVER MESSE has returned and opened its doors again. The HARTING Technology Group is in attendance and hosting its traditional press conference in front of an audience of industry journalists, partners and trade fair visitors.

"The 2022 HANNOVER MESSE is a very special event for HARTING," said Philip Harting, CEO of the Technology Group, as he opened the press conference. "It is the first edition of the trade show since the return of in-person events - allowing us to meet with visitors face-to-face again at last. At the same time, it is celebrating its 75th anniversary, for which we express our congratulations. At the HARTING Technology Group, we celebrate this milestone with you, as we have attended ever since the very outset of the event in 1947."

The overarching motto of this year's fair in Hanover is: "Let's create the industry of tomorrow". The Technology Group seized this as an opportunity to showcase some of its products and solutions on the topic of Connectivity+ at a trade fair for the very first time. For HARTING, Connectivity+ bridges the gap between social and technological megatrends, through to its own products and solutions. Dr Kurt D. Bettenhausen, Management Board Member for New Technologies and Development, outlines the concept: "Connectivity+ extends far beyond the electronic component itself. This means it is not about a single connector but about the approach as a whole."

This year, the spotlight is on a world first: the Han-Modular Domino Modules, which represent a crucial building block in meeting the requirements of the industrial transformation.

For an overview of the HARTING Technology Group's highlights, please follow: https://www.harting.com/DE/en-gb/news/press-release

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Contact:

HARTING Stiftung & Co. KG
Detlef Sieverdingbeck
General Manager
Corporate Communication & Branding (CCB)
Marienwerderstr. 3
32339 Espelkamp - Germany
Tel.: +49 5772 47-244
Fax: +49 5772 47-400
Detlef.Sieverdingbeck@HARTING.com
More information at: www.HARTING.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
