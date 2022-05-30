DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market to Progress Upto A Whopping 6 Billion USD with a CAGR of 26.3% in the 7MM for the Forecast Period of 2025-2035, Estimates DelveInsight

The increase in the LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy market size is a direct consequence of the expected entry of premium LAG-3 drugs and their readily uptake, increase in cancer incident cases, along with PD-1/PD-L1 relapsed/refractory pool, and label-expansion in multiple cancer types. In addition to this, a robust and unique pipeline (anti-LAG-3 monoclonal and bispecific antibodies along with soluble LAG-3 molecule), and improvement in the outcome of patients will also put a significant impact on the LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy market size.

Some of the salient features from the LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Report:

As per an analysis by DelveInsight, the LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy market size in the 7MM is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% for the period of 2025 to 2035 and reach upto USD 6 Billion in the year 2035.

for the period of 2025 to 2035 and reach upto in the year 2035. Key oncology players, such as Bristol- Myers Squibb , Merck Sharp & Dohme, Immutep, Incyte Corporation, F-star Therapeutics, EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Roche, Xencor, AnaptysBio/GlaxoSmithKline, Macrogenics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi, Symphogen, etc. are involved in developing novel target LAG 3 Immunotherapy in treatment of various oncological indications.

etc. are involved in developing novel target LAG 3 Immunotherapy in treatment of various oncological indications. The LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy emerging therapies that are expected to launch in the forecast period include Eftilagimod alpha, Relatlimab, Favezelimab, FS-118, Fianlimab, RG6139, and other treatments, which would lead to a significant increase in the LAG 3 Immunotherapy market size in the coming years.

and other treatments, which would lead to a significant increase in the LAG 3 Immunotherapy market size in the coming years. As per DelveInsight, the emerging trends in LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapies with continuous headway movement along with new emerging technologies for the development of targeted therapies augurs the hopes for better therapeutic alternatives leading to a surge in the LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy market.

According to Delveinsight's analysis, the LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapies market is expected to show positive growth due to the launch of potential upcoming therapies in the LAG-3 target during the forecast period (2022-2035).

As per DelveInsight's research, the United States is going to capture the highest LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy market share across the 7MM. On the other hand, Spain is likely to capture the least by 2035.

LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Overview

Immunotherapy, also called biologic therapy, is a type of cancer treatment that boosts the body's natural defenses to fight cancer. It uses substances made by the body or in a laboratory to improve or restore immune system function. Immunotherapy may work by stopping or slowing the growth of cancer cells, stopping cancer from spreading to other parts of the body, and helping the immune system work better at destroying cancer cells.

LAG 3 gene belongs to the immunoglobulin superfamily (IgSF) and associates with the CD3/T-cell receptor (TCR) complex. LAG 3 interacts with MHC-II to prohibit the binding of the same MHC molecule to TCR and CD4, thus directly hindering TCR signaling in the immune response. Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG 3) is an immune checkpoint receptor protein found on the cell surface of effector T cells and regulatory T cells (Tregs) and functions to control T cell response, activation, and growth. T cells are a type of white blood cell that is part of the immune system. Activation of cytotoxic T cells by antigens enables them to kill unhealthy or foreign cells. It binds MHCII molecules and modulates T-cell function than either CTLA-4 or PD-1. It acts by regulating CD8+ T Cell expansion in immune reactions that have already been initiated (inhibitory signal) and also, by increasing the Treg cell activity.

LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Outlook

Cancer immunotherapy and tumor microenvironment have been at the forefront of research over the past decades. Targeting immune checkpoints, especially programmed death 1 (PD-1)/programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) has made a breakthrough in treating advanced malignancies. However, the low response rate brings a daunting challenge, changing the focus to dig deeply into the tumor microenvironment for alternative therapeutic targets. Strikingly, the inhibitory immune checkpoint Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3) holds considerable potential. LAG-3 suppresses T-cells activation and cytokine secretion, thereby ensuring immune homeostasis. It exerts differential inhibitory impacts on various types of lymphocytes and shows a remarkable synergy with PD-1 to inhibit immune responses.

LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy market is anticipated to show positive growth in the coming years due to the launch of potential upcoming therapies. At present, only one LAG 3 immunotherapy treatment has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Opdualag, a new, first-in-class, fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatlimab, administered as a single intravenous infusion, was FDA approved for unresectable or metastatic melanoma treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older. The approval is based on Phase II/III RELATIVITY-047 trial. Currently, the company is conducting multiple trials for this drug in liver cancer, NSCLC, Head and Neck Cancer, colorectal, gastric, renal, Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Chordoma, Basal Cell Carcinoma, and many others - demonstrating the asset's wide potential.

Favezelimab (MK-4280) by Merck is a humanized, IgG4, anti-LAG-3 monoclonal antibody that prevents LAG-3 from binding to its major ligand, MHC Class II. In November 2021, the company initiated a Phase III study co-formulated favezelimab/pembrolizumab (MK-4280A) versus standard of care in subjects with previously treated metastatic PD-L1 positive colorectal cancer (MK-4280A-007).

Eftilagimod alpha (Immutep) is being investigated as a treatment option for Head and Neck Cancer, NSCLC, Breast Cancer, and other solid tumors. Apart from Eftilagimod alpha, no other LAG-3 is currently being investigated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. This provides an opportunity for Immutep to carve its way into the breast cancer treatment landscape. This drug also showed promising results in the TACTI-002 (Two ACTive Immunotherapeutics) Phase II study in Head and Neck Cancer patients. Eftilagimod has been designated Fast Track status by the US FDA for use in the frontline treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic Head and Neck Cancer.

Currently, numerous trials are undergoing in different indications for the LAG-3 target. The major indications that are anticipated to show a better outcome by the launch of novel drugs include Breast Cancer, NSCLC, Melanoma, Colorectal Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, and others.

LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Bristol- Myers Squibb : Relatlimab [BMS-986016]

: Relatlimab [BMS-986016] Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp: Favezelimab [MK-4280]

Novartis: Leramilimab (LAG525)

Immutep: Eftilagimod alpha [IMP321]

Agenus/Incyte Corporation: INCAGN02385

F-star Therapeutics: FS118

EpimAb Biotherapeutics: EMB-02

Roche: RG6139 [RO7247669]

Xencor: XmAb22841 [XmAb841]

AnaptysBio/GlaxoSmithKline: Encelimab [TSR-033]

Macrogenics: Tebotelimab [MGD013]

LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Dynamics

There are several factors responsible for potential growth of the LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy market including upcoming launch of therapies and a robust pipeline. Also, an increase in incident cases of various solid tumors, an increase in PD-1/PD-L1 relapsed/refractory cases in various cancers, the co-expression characteristics of LAG 3 and PD-1/PDL-1 on the T cells, and market exclusivity are aspects affecting the LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy market growth positively in the coming years.

On the other hand, factors such as LAG 3 clinical trial and investigational therapy failures, and lack of sufficient knowledge about LAG 3 signaling activity that has not yet been elucidated might act as certain barriers in the LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market. In addition to that high cost of treatment, and competition from new technologies in the same space also serve as potential barriers to the LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy market growth.

Despite recent advances in cancer treatment, there is still a high unmet need for new therapeutic options. Many issues remain to be addressed, and further studies in the LAG-3 field may help uncover new therapeutic targets and regimens for the treatment of patients with cancer.

Scope of the LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Report

Forecast Period: 2022-35

2022-35 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Companies: Bristol- Myers Squibb , Merck Sharp & Dohme, Immutep, Incyte Corporation/Agenus, F-star Therapeutics, EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Roche, Xencor, AnaptysBio/GlaxoSmithKline, Macrogenics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi, Symphogen, Novartis, Crescendo Biologics, Microbio Group, Avacta, Innovent Biologics, Leads Biolabs/BeiGene, Henlius, Protheragen, and others

Bristol- , Merck Sharp & Dohme, Immutep, Incyte Corporation/Agenus, F-star Therapeutics, EpimAb Biotherapeutics, Roche, Xencor, AnaptysBio/GlaxoSmithKline, Macrogenics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi, Symphogen, Novartis, Crescendo Biologics, Microbio Group, Avacta, Innovent Biologics, Leads Biolabs/BeiGene, Henlius, Protheragen, and others Key LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Pipeline Therapies : Relatlimab, Favezelimab, Eftilagimod alpha, INCAGN02385, FS118, EMB-02, RG6139, XmAb22841, Encelimab, Tebotelimab, Fianlimab, Sym022, LAG525, and others

: Relatlimab, Favezelimab, Eftilagimod alpha, INCAGN02385, FS118, EMB-02, RG6139, XmAb22841, Encelimab, Tebotelimab, Fianlimab, Sym022, LAG525, and others LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Therapeutic Assessment : LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy current marketed and emerging therapies

: LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy current marketed and emerging therapies LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Dynamics: LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy market drivers and barriers

LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 LAG-3 cancer therapies Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Share (%) Distribution of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies in 2025: By Countries 3.2 LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Share (%) Distribution of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies in 2035: By Countries 3.3 LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Share (%) Distribution of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies in 2026: By Indications 3.4 LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Share (%) Distribution of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies in 2035: By Indications 3.5 LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Size (%) Distribution by LAG-3 Type in 2025 3.6 LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Size (%) Distribution by LAG-3 Type in 2035 4 Key Highlights from Report 5 Executive Summary of LAG-3 Next-generation Immunotherapies 5.1 Key Events 6 SWOT Analysis 7 Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 History of LAG-3 7.3 Structure and Ligands of LAG-3 7.4 Mechanism of Action of LAG-3 7.4.1 Functional Role of Ligand Binding 7.4.2 Competitive Inhibition of CD4 Is Not a Major Mechanism 7.4.3 LAG3 Does Not Block CD4: MHCII interaction 7.4.4 LAG3 Inhibits T Cells Independently of CD4 7.4.5 Intracellular Domain 7.5 LAG-3 in Disease 7.5.1 Cancer 7.5.2 Autoimmune disease and Inflammatory Diseases 7.5.3 Cardiovascular Diseases 7.5.4 HDL Hypercholesterolemia 7.5.5 Chronic Viral and Parasitic Infections 7.5.6 Parkinson's Disease 7.5.7 Inflammatory Bowel Disease 7.5.8 Multiple Sclerosis 7.5.9 Diabetes Mellitus 8 Emerging Therapies 8.1 Key Cross of Emerging Therapies 9 LAG-3: Seven Major Market Analysis 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Outlook 9.3 Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies 9.3.1 Total Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies in the 7MM 9.3.2 Total Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies by Indications in the 7MM 9.3.3 Market Size by LAG-3 Type in the 7MM 9.3.4 Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies in the 7MM 9.4 United States LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Size 9.4.1 Total Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies in the US 9.4.2 Total Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies by Indications in the US 9.4.3 Market Size by LAG-3 Type in the US 9.4.4 Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies in the US 9.5 EU-5 Market Size 9.5.1 Total Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies in EU5 9.5.2 Total Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies by Indications in EU5 9.5.3 Market Size by LAG-3 Type in EU5 9.5.4 Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies in EU5 9.6 Japan 9.6.1 Total Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies in Japan 9.6.2 Total Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies by Indications in Japan 9.6.3 Market Size by LAG-3 Type in Japan 9.6.4 Market Size of LAG-3 Cancer Therapies in Japan 10 LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Drivers 11 LAG 3 Next Generation Immunotherapy Market Barriers 12 Unmet Needs 13 KOL Views 14 Market Access and Reimbursement 14.1 US 14.2 Europe 14.3 Japan 15 Appendix 15.1 Bibliography 15.2 Report Methodology 16 DelveInsight Capabilities 17 Disclaimer 18 About DelveInsight

