Fraunhofer ISE have improved the performance of a cell structure originally developed by France's Soitec in 2014. The German scientists managed to reduce resistance losses and the reflection on the cell front side.Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) in Germany have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 46.7% for a III-V concentrating photovoltaic cell (CPV) with a four-junction architecture. French CPV specialist Soitec, which originally developed the cell structure, achieved a 46% efficiency for one of its most powerful devices back in 2014. ...

