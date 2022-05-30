Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 ticker: ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, today announced the setting up of an employee shareholding scheme within the framework of its Group Savings Plan, in order to give its employees the opportunity to strengthen their association with the development of the Company.

Spartoo offered the opportunity to its employees to invest in the "Spartoo Team Alpha" Corporate Mutual Fund (FCPE), composed of up to 100% Spartoo shares. The operation took place from April 6 to 20 and allowed more than 50 employees to become shareholders, i.e. approximately 13% of the workforce, through a capital increase.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder and CEO of Spartoo, stated: "After our successful IPO in July 2021, we are proud to open our capital to all employees in order to share the value created and build an entrepreneurial spirit that serves our customers! A customer-centric focus positioned at the heart of the strategy and having already proved its worth by the award, for the second time, by Capital, the leading French business magazine, which named Spartoo the best online sales site in 2022."

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1.2 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2021, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €214 million, 41% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

