Montag, 30.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
WKN: 807435 ISIN: SE0000862997 Ticker-Symbol: BNF 
GlobeNewswire
30.05.2022 | 17:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in BillerudKorsnäs due to rights issue (176/22)

The Board of Directors of BillerudKorsnäs AB (BillerudKorsnäs), with the
support of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May
10, 2022, decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one
(1) new share for every five (5) shares held. The subscription price is SEK
84.50 per share. The Ex-date is May 31, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has
carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in
BillerudKorsnäs (BILL). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1071848
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
