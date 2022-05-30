NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in BillerudKorsnäs due to rights issue (176/22)

The Board of Directors of BillerudKorsnäs AB (BillerudKorsnäs), with the support of the authorization from the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 10, 2022, decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every five (5) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 84.50 per share. The Ex-date is May 31, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in BillerudKorsnäs (BILL). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1071848